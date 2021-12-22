‘Twas the night before Christmas, the elves were quite blue,
Santa was real sick with a case of the flu.
Mrs. Claus held his hand, as he lay shivering in bed.
Don’t worry my dear, for I’ll go instead.
I know I can do it, but let me tell you,
I’m not sliding down chimneys the way that you do!
The toys were all packed, the reindeer were hitched,
Mrs. Claus hoped this trip would go with no glitch.
As they flew off on schedule, Santa rolled over in bed,
Reached down and pulled quilts up over his head.
‘Twas now Christmas eve and no sled was in sight.
Mrs. Claus was real late coming home from her flight.
Santa looked out the windows, he frowned as he paced.
Where was his wife, sled, and reindeer? His heartbeat did race!
He’d about given up, when a speck he did spy,
And it gradually got bigger, up there in the sky.
Yes, it was them, his wife and his sled.
Santa took out his handkerchief, wiped the sweat off his head.
Where have you been? he asked, Did you have a break down?
You should have been back long before now!
Oh fiddle-dee-dee, she said, Don’t give me that rot
Am I irresponsible? Of course I am not!
There were some problems we encountered last night
I’ll share it all with you. That will explain our late flight.
The head elf and I, we were doing just fine.
There had been no delays, we were running on time.
BUT
A young, single, mother, lay sick in her bed
Her children were hungry, they hadn’t been fed.
I made chicken soup, fed them what they could eat,
Put leftovers in the fridge for the mom to reheat.
THEN
We saw a soldier hitchhiking, trying to get home,
To his family for Christmas he was sad and alone.
We gave him a ride, had to detour a bit.
Got him home to spend Christmas with his wife and his kids.
AND
There was this elderly man who was living alone,
His children all busy, couldn’t make the trip home.
I listened as he told me while sitting by his side,
Stories of his life and his beautiful bride.
Of long hours of work, of challenging days,
Of wonderful children, and good, by-gone days.
THEN
A young widow crying, we next came across.
Her husband was coming home from the war, in a box.
We held hands and knelt, right there by her chair,
While she poured her heart out to the Lord in her prayer.
AND
Then there was a sweet little girl who had lost all her hair.
She was so excited that we had stopped there.
She was in a hospital bed, with Christmas lights on it,
And she giggled when I gave her a bright red, knit bonnet.
Oh Santa I thank you for this special time,
When I got to go out, give gifts and be kind.
I knew you loved going, but I never did know
Why you always came home with your face all aglow.
There’s darkness and misery in this old world of ours
But you, dear old Santa, bring sunshine and flowers.
You cheer up the young give hope to the old
You never complain, though I know you get cold.
SO
I want to go next year this experience to share,
I’ll start making plans, we’ll work as a pair.
You did a good job, Santa said with good cheer,
Let me tuck you in bed. Merry Christmas, My Dear