Fall brings memories of school days gone by! One memory focusses on the fall after I graduated from high school. School started the first of September and the first morning of school that fall I stood at our door watching the school bus go past our home without stopping or even slowing down. I couldn’t imagine the halls of our high school being able to survive without me running through them.
I was enrolled at Utah State in Logan and classes there didn’t start until mid-September, so I had time to feel sorry for myself before heading off to higher learning.
When I finally arrived on campus it felt so exciting to be on my own without a parent to always tell me what I needed to do; what time I was to be home; and how to behave! Looking back, the first two quarters of college I received more of an education than rest of my time in higher learning.
The first part of my college education was adapting to cohabitation with five girls whom I had never met until I got to Logan. That was scary but so rewarding. My memories of those young women are precious and dear to me! We had visited on the phone and tried to organize ourselves as to what we needed to have in our apartment, but meeting them first hand, sharing a bedroom with one of them and learning to work with others schedules was a challenge. We divided up the cleaning and cooking assignments. We all came from different backgrounds and I learned lessons in putting others interests and needs on an equal level as my own; how to compromise and not be so set in my ways; and a deep appreciation and love for each of them. There were a couple of organized gals in that group of six, but I wasn’t one of them.
I had to learn to get up to the sound of an alarm clock; honor the curfew required in on-campus living; do my homework without being reminded; and get to class on time, sometimes walking all the way across campus between classes.
I hadn’t decided on a major when I started school that September, but my older sister, Nedra was going to BYU and majoring in physical education. I thought I just as well try that route. I signed up for physical education classes and found out that a lot of the women taking those classes were REALLY interested in that field of study. I mean REALLY! The first class I took was an introduction to different types of sports. One sport was soccer. I had never heard of soccer, never seen it played, and had no idea what it was about. Well, I went out to the field and found out that I was probably the only one who didn’t know anything about it. I couldn’t quite get my head around the fact that you don’t use your hands on the ball with soccer. Instead youer used feet, knees, and head to move the ball. I wasn’t coordinated enough for that game!
I decided to play soft ball with a group of women competing in intramural sports. Well, the softball they played was different from the kind that this farm girl played during the summer with friends on the school ball diamond. In fact, I even pitched for the hometown team a few times, but I couldn’t even catch a ball out in the field let alone bat or pitch with the college group. And when it came to volley ball and basketball, those women were probably contemplating killing me because I was so uncoordinated! Wowee, was I making a poor impression upon these women who were almost semiprofessional in one sport or another.
I learned to appreciate home and my family. I watched other young women succumb to home sickness and leave school within the first six weeks we were there. I didn’t have that problem, but I acknowledged how nice it was to know that Mom and Dad were right there if and when I needed them; have meals fixed and ready to eat at home; to be greeted at the door after school by the smell of homemade bread.
Yes, college life humbled me; opened my eyes to different ways of life; gave me a broader view of the world; and even educated me. I learned that education was not all acquired through books and sitting in a classroom.I have never regretted the time I spent at Utah State University!