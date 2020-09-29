A friend of ours, Howard Harrington, once said: “Fire and water are good servants but poor masters."
I found another similar quote in a book I recently read. Anne Perry, in "Christmas Beginning" wrote: ”The sea was both a provider and a destroyer.”
We have been blessed in Eastern Idaho, so far this year, to not have had to experience either one of those elements in a situation of them being master. We watch as other places in the United States are being inundated with fire or water. So many people have lost their homes because of hurricanes and tremendous amounts of water.
The same with fires that have destroyed not only homes but entire communities. So many lives lost, both of humans and animals. We are blessed in this area to not have hurricanes and tornadoes regularly. Yes we have winds nearly every day, but rarely such destructive ones. And the amount of rain is something we can’t even comprehend! How do fire and water tragedies affect the agricultural communities that we live in?
We had a fire go through our area, Aug. 20-24, 2016, that burned a large area of agriculture land. A lot of that burned was land enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program. Luckily, only a few structures were destroyed, but it did cause financial loss to the owners of land burned. There were a lot of fence posts burned and thus fences destroyed. This fire came close to our ranch. We were at our ranch when it roared through and the force that we could feel from it was frightening. The ground doesn’t become productive immediately after a fire and it often takes a few years for burned ground to reestablish and produce again. You can still see the burned skeletons of trees and bushes and fence posts when traveling in the area of this fire. Terrifying and destructive but not as terrible as what California, Oregon and Washington have experienced this summer and fall.
We have had floods with the collapse of the Teton Dam 1976 being one that will always be remembered. However, as I look back I can recall back in February of 1962 we had a Chinook come through after a January of heavy wet snow. Back then Willow Creek and Sand Creek and the irrigation canals that flowed from them were not drained in the winter and that year they had thick ice covering the water. When the Chinook came, the foothills turned into massive fountains of frigid running water, moving down the frozen land on the foothills east of Ammon and Iona and filling those creeks plus any irrigation canals it could find. Basements were flooded; ice jams swept away bridges and caused water to move out of the canals natural path. Roads became rivers of water and mud washing away anything that was in its path.
This year has been a dry year and we are especially concerned about fire at the ranch as hunters are starting to roam the hills and often build camp fires at their camp ground. Plus thunder and lightning like we had a couple of weeks ago is a concern! Because we have so much wind in this area, we worry about fire as it could wipe out ranch homes, sheds, pastures, groves of trees and livelihoods for a few years.
Yes, we have what hay we wanted to harvest. It has been swathed, baled, and hauled to the valley. The cows are still eating the green hay but there is so much dry foliage up there. The weeds and pasture grass is dry creating fuel for fire! Most of the calves have been brought to the valley to be weaned. That in itself cuts down on potential loss of animals in case of fire.
Our biggest help is to be observant and avoid the possibility of fire. Good management of land helps if fire does come, but there is often government regulations which prohibits land owners to take those kinds of preventative measures. These regulations are often formulated by people who have no idea of the area they are making rules for.
So we take life one day at a time, daily traveling through our range lands and watching for and advising hunters to be careful. And while we are doing that we appreciated this as a beautiful time of the year to observe nature in its glory of fall colors. We must always be vigilant but can’t always change the course of fires or damaging water. But we can appreciate each day that is given to us.