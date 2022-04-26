Did you know that April 19th was HANGING OUT DAY? I didn’t until our son, Jon, drew my attention to an article in a periodical that arrived in our mail. I turned to my good friend GOOGLE for more information:
Each year on April 19th, Project Laundry List works with other organizations to sponsor National Hanging Out Day. This day “encourages communities to learn about the benefits, both financially and environmentally, of using a clothesline for drying laundry”. According to Project Laundry Lists’ website, clothes dryers account for from six to ten percent of residential energy consumption. Other benefits from hanging clothes out to dry are:
· Reduction of carbon footprint
· Save money
· Fresh air and sunshine are known to recharge our bodies in therapeutic ways
· Clothesline dried clothes retain a natural freshness
· It encourages us to slow down.
HOW TO OBSERVE NATIONAL HANGING OUT DAY
· Install a clothesline and hang freshly washed clothes out to dry
· Experience refreshing sleep when using sun and air-dried sheets.
· Share pictures of your clothes line full of clothes drying.
· Post experiences, tip, tools and tricks to hanging clothes.
Since 1995, Project Laundry List and many other organizations have sponsored National Hanging Out Day. Project Laundry List is a group based in New Hampshire which encourages outdoor drying of clothes, “making air-drying laundry and cold-water washing acceptable and desirable as simple and effective ways to save energy,” as quoted from their mission statement.
I remember reading an article many years ago, of how, after World War II, some cities built affordable homes for veterans. Included with these homes were clotheslines to hang clothes out to dry. At that time people didn’t have dryers. Now, as subdivisions are being built, many of them have laws and ordinances. I have a friend who lived in one of those developments and she told me that clotheslines were prohibited. However, one neighbor hung rugs out to dry on the railing of her patio. Another neighbor reported her to the subdivision ruling body. She was told to never do that again or she would be penalized and even asked to move.
Glad I don’t live in one of those subdivisions! This past week there was finally a day I could hang clothes out on my clothesline. I have always loved the smell of clothes, especially sheets, after they have been “line dried.”
My mother didn’t have a dryer in the years before I married. Her wash room was in the finished basement of our home where she had clotheslines in case of bad weather, and clotheslines in the back yard for good “hanging out” days. When Boyd and I were first married we lived in an apartment in Logan, Utah, that had a wringer washer in the basement and clotheslines both outside and inside. During the winter we hung clothes in the wash room, in good spring and fall days we hung clothes outside.
So when Boyd and I moved to the ranch during the summers, I was able to talk his parents into getting a wringer washing machine for up there. We had a generator to provide power for the washing machine. Then Boyd put up a clothes line out in the pasture next to the house. One end of the clothesline was hooked to the traditional T pole and the other end was
hooked to the outhouse. That clothesline held hundreds of diapers, bedding, and work clothes from the first of June until mid-September every year.
Even though Boyd and I had an automatic washing machine in our home when we first moved to Ammon, there was no dryer, so again, clotheslines were installed in our basement washroom and in our back yard. I didn’t get a dryer until our 7th child was born When we moved into our home on our valley farm, I requested and got clothesline poles in our back yard and I use them as often as possible to this day.
Even though we have missed this year’s April 19th day to recognize HANGING OUT DAYS , I encourage everyone who is physically able to hang clothes out on a clothesline. It gives you a chance to listen to the bird’s singing, breathe deeply of clean air, and your clothes will smell fresh, the whites will be whiter, and this may even have a calming effect on you!