We are told that we all need to be needed, to feel needed. Apparently, for some people, there is a lack of that need, and I’m not sure what the consequences are if that lack is not fulfilled, but I do know that if any of you have that need, marry a farmer/rancher.
There is always a need here at our rural abode. I can be busy with something and my husband, Boyd, will come in with the words, “I need you…” It may be that I’m needed out in the corral to help separate cows and calves; or in the birthing shed to help with a newborn calf; or perhaps a part needs to be picked up at the local equipment store or some medication needs to be picked up at the vet’s. There are other needs, “I need to you drive the truck in the field while Jon (our son) loads it with hay;” “I need a lunch to take to the upper ranch;” “I need these coveralls washed now as I’ve been working with a calf with scours;” I need you to sew this button back on;” “I need a hole in these jeans mended.” He hasn’t needed his jeans mended since I cut out a pair of lips from a scrap of red material and sewed it on the rear end of a pair of his jeans. He did not appreciate that bit of humor.
Living on a farm/ranch has its advantages and disadvantages. When my husband, Boyd, graduated from Utah State with certification in education, he started teaching. One thing about teaching, there was a paycheck at regular intervals. His came once a month and was prorated so he received it 12 months out of the year instead of for the nine months that he was actively teaching. We knew this money would be coming and we worked around it. I knew when he was expected home and what time he would leave in the mornings. He worked with his dad, uncle and brother on the farm/ranch during the summer, on weekends and after school.
When Boyd quit teaching to take over from his dad, things changed. He would be in and out of the house frequently during the day if he was working on acreages here in the valley. We would stay at the ranch as a family when the work was up there, so he was in and out of that house. But the needs were multiplied many times with this change in his schedule. I have been known to drive from the ranch to pick up parts that were needed to fix some piece of equipment only to find out the parts had to be ordered. This was at a time that we didn’t have cell phones available. I have served meals out in the field and by the corrals when activities were such that the men didn’t want to take the time to drive to the house for a meal.
There seems to always be a need to fix a fence, and I have actually been sent out to that plus get the cows back into the pasture. “I need a ride back out to the field;” or “I need someone to follow me as I move a tractor to another field so I have a ride back home;” “I need someone to watch the irrigation water on the pasture and change the dam if I’m not back in time;” “I need this check taken to the bank today;” I need a letter mailed right now.” There have been times when one of the guys have come into the house with blood running down their face or arm, or leg and they don’t even need to say “I need you…” I’m always thankful at those times for my training as a nurse so at least I don’t faint but get right to work checking them out.
The needs are plenty around here, and I happen to be present when most needs are vocalized. Not that I mind doing them. In fact, it is always good to be needed. And once in a while, there is even a “thank you” attached to the needs request. I know my answering these needs are appreciated.
Just in case some of you are hurting because you don’t feel needed, just consider marrying a farmer/rancher. There are lots of needs in that field (no pun intended). And I know when the call comes “I need you,” I’d better be ready for anything.