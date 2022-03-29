New Beginnings! Isn’t that what spring is all about? Spring seems the time for renewal and possibly making changes. Plus the days are longer, the weather is warmer, we have more sunlight, the buds are starting to appear on the trees, tulips are starting to poke their heads out of the cold earth, probably looking for the warm sunshine. And there are baby animals all around to remind us that life goes on. My problem is that when we get the warm weather, sunshine and longer days, then I get the longing to go outside and start digging in the yet cold dirt and would like to ignore the household chores.
It is a joy to observe the beauties of the earth, the emergence of multi colors that are ours to enjoy. I especially love the return of the birds to our “bird motel,” the big pine tree just outside our kitchen and living room windows. Right now we have seen robins, sparrow, finches, and then the winter over crew: magpies and doves, start to build their nests. And we are hearing their songs of joy as they do this.
We can watch a lot of this activity from our windows, thus not disturbing them. Our finch habitation has increased this year, which means more singing. And the singing can get loud during the summer evenings and mornings. But it is such a pleasant sound. I haven’t heard a meadow lark yet and they don’t usually visit our bird motel, but they make themselves known by their song. We are hoping our friends, the starlings, will come back to their nests in our garage. They help keep the mosquito population down and are a delight to watch build their mud nests. The same goes for the killdeers as they run around in the pasture keeping their nests hidden from predators.
Once in a while we have a pheasant hen and/or rooster strut through our backyard checking out the pasture. We have two geese that have graced us with their presence the last two springs. They fly in and land on the straw stack or hay stack where they can feed. We think it is probably the same pair as last year. Some years we have eagles in the trees at the end of our lane and they fly around checking out the new born calves looking for something to eat.
The grass is starting to green up so the cows and calves are enjoying that as they wander the pasture out front. And the calves seem excited in their first adventure into warm days and playtime. It is so fun to watch them run around playing their form of tag, and to watch their mother’s monitoring them as they play. Mothers and children are a lot alike not matter what the species!
We saw some lambs out in a pasture the other day and it brought back a lot of memories of when my dad raised sheep. Lambs also like to run and jump and enjoy their life when they’re little. It is interesting to watch the energy of the new baby animals.
It seems as we look out on beautiful spring days our minds can really go wild with the things we want to accomplish during our summer and fall. I look at our yard full of leaves that we didn’t get raked up last fall and the work that goes with that. I look at the flower beds and the work required to once again have beautiful colors. And the vegetable garden needs to be tilled and prepared for planting so we have fresh food all summer and fall, plus be able to can for the winter.
Then there is the cattle that will need to be moved to the ranch and checked every day to make sure they have enough water. This year we are concerned not only with lack of water but lack of pasture feed because of our drought conditions. Plus the cost of fuel to make those trips to the ranch and back every day. We do have a lot of challenges, but we have a lot of blessings also.
New Beginnings! What a wonderful way to welcome in spring. Or actually to welcome every day. It doesn’t mean we start over or even start from scratch again, but perhaps improve on what yesterday brought. Perhaps a bit more appreciation for nature, for being able to hear the warble of birds, and even to watch the leaves on the trees move as the wind blows.