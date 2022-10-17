JEAN SCHWIEDER

The older I get, the more I realize how each minute of every day is important. We want to rush things. When our children are born, we “can’t wait” until they smile; until they respond to individuals; when they sit up; when they crawl; when they walk and run; when they first go to school. All of a sudden they graduate from high school, leave home for college and are gone.

Well, the rushing is similar with holidays now, and it seems the media keeps us hopping fast to each holiday, many times months before the holiday! Halloween decorations and costumes started to appear about the same time as the school began this year. There was the concern of not enough Halloween candy available for “trick or treaters.” Then, in early September ads appear for Thanksgiving and, again, there will be a shortage of turkeys. (I think we heard that one last year!) Before Halloween gets here, we start looking for turkeys at the local grocery stores. Now the “Black Friday” sales the day after Thanksgiving are happening before Thanksgiving, and maybe on every Saturday not just one. People are being encouraged to buy early for Christmas and stores are having sales to add to that encouragement. Christmas trees are going up in price so you’d better be making plans to get one soon!

