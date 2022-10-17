The older I get, the more I realize how each minute of every day is important. We want to rush things. When our children are born, we “can’t wait” until they smile; until they respond to individuals; when they sit up; when they crawl; when they walk and run; when they first go to school. All of a sudden they graduate from high school, leave home for college and are gone.
Well, the rushing is similar with holidays now, and it seems the media keeps us hopping fast to each holiday, many times months before the holiday! Halloween decorations and costumes started to appear about the same time as the school began this year. There was the concern of not enough Halloween candy available for “trick or treaters.” Then, in early September ads appear for Thanksgiving and, again, there will be a shortage of turkeys. (I think we heard that one last year!) Before Halloween gets here, we start looking for turkeys at the local grocery stores. Now the “Black Friday” sales the day after Thanksgiving are happening before Thanksgiving, and maybe on every Saturday not just one. People are being encouraged to buy early for Christmas and stores are having sales to add to that encouragement. Christmas trees are going up in price so you’d better be making plans to get one soon!
WOW, I can hardly keep up with the monthly calendar by my computer, let alone the expectations on the calendars that are being presented to us other places!
I would like to get back to the idea of “one day at a time”! What is wrong with enjoying each day as it comes? This time of the year we can enjoy the change of colors of the leaves, the harvest of our gardens, and for those of us who are farmers and ranchers, the end of harvesting crops and the start of getting the fields ready for another year.
When we were young, we didn’t rush the holidays. During October, we would talk about Halloween and discuss possible costumes. Then, when we got close to the date, there would quite often be a carnival, sponsored by the PTA. What fun we would have on the night of trick or treating.
November brought singing “There’s A Big Fat Turkey Down On Grandpa’s Farm”; stories of the pilgrims; fun art projects making turkeys strutting around; and looking forward to being with family on Thanksgiving Day and stuffing ourselves with the delicious food.
December brought Christmas talk. At the first of the month, we would draw names in our school classroom to get a gift for. We would always have a special program for Christmas with each class taking part. Mothers would make costumes out of crepe paper; we would learn songs to sing. And there was always a visit from Santa Claus at the end of the program. This program would be in the evening of the last day of school before our Christmas break. The excitement grew through the month.
We didn’t do anything big for New Year’s Day, except spend time with family. No TV then, so if the guys wanted to listen to a football game, they sat around the radio.
Valentine’s Day was fun as we had valentines for everyone in the class and would put them in a box decorated by the teacher. Some would be homemade, others purchased.
We didn’t rush things and holidays and special days. We learned to live each day as it came. We didn’t have advertisements because there were no TVs, there were no cellphones or electronic games.
Is it possible that some of the problems with our young children is too much media pushing one holiday onto the next one and continuing throughout the year? Are they being kept in a state of excitement all of the time? Maybe it is up to adults to make each day special, not just the step to the next holiday. Maybe we should start eating meals together as a family, having time to sit and listen to our children, and encourage them in their endeavors. We need to listen to our children as they talk about what is going on in their lives and help them with homework. We should turn off the television and the games and the phones and listen to each other. We need to learn to enjoy each day for what it has to offer.
