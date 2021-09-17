Fall is coming, which means potatoes are getting ready to be harvested.
Got me thinking about the history of potatoes, so here goes: Around 8000 BC to 5000 BC the Inca Indians in Peru were the first to cultivate potatoes. In 1536 Sir Walter Raleigh introduced potatoes to Ireland in 1589. It took nearly four decades for the potato to spread to the rest of Europe.
Eventually agriculturists in Europe found potatoes easier to grow and cultivate than other staple crops such as wheat and oats. It also was found that potatoes provided more of the essential vitamins needed in the human diet.
Potatoes arrived in the Colonies in 1621 when the Governor of Bermuda. Nathanial Butler sent two large cedar chest containing potatoes and other vegetables to Governor Francis Wyatt of Virginia at Jamestown.
King Louis XIV had the help of A. Parmentier to popularize potatoes in France in the 18th century. Parmentier created a feast with only potato dishes, a concept he realized was possible when he was imprisoned in Germany and fed only potatoes there. Benjamin Franklin, U.S. Ambassador, was in attendance at that meeting.
Idaho, the present-day largest producer of potatoes, did not begin growing potatoes until 1836, when missionaries moved west in an effort to teach native tribes to grow crops instead of relying on hunting and gathering methods. In 1872 the Russet Burbank variety was developed which caused the industry to flourish Potatoes are now the world’s fourth largest food crop, following rice, wheat, and maize, according to Potatoes USA.
Our friend, Howard Harrington, owned Rocky Mountain Machinery Company in Blackfoot and would have summer and winter open house for his customers. He always had special gifts for those attending. One year that special gift was a potato masher. He told us later that there was a young mother come and when he offered her the potato masher she looked at it and asked him what it was and how it worked. . He spent some time visiting with her about mashing potatoes and then she handed it back to him. She told him she bought her potatoes already mashed, in a box, and just needed to add hot milk and butter and they would be ready to serve!
This summer has been a real eye opener for me as I faced the cooking and eating habits of the younger generations. We have had a lot of company consisting of grandchildren and great grandchildren. One thing I have learned is that the younger generations do not eat the way I was raised and the way I have raised my family. We were a meat and potatoes and gravy family.
I’m sure part of that was because my father raised wheat, potatoes, sheep and cattle, plus they always had a garden. Mother always served from the garden in the summer and fall and canned or frozen for consumption in the winter. Mother never worked outside of the home unless you count weeding potatoes, and that was the normal for mothers’ when I was growing up. Well, we found out that the grandkids and great grandkids were not used to eating meat, potatoes, and vegetables. They wanted a lot of pasta dishes, didn’t turn their noses up at rice served often, and were never really excited about vegetables even fresh from the garden. This kind of cooking was hard on me.
We are living in a world of many easy conveniences, such as mashed potatoes “in the box.” It isn’t unusual for our family to have potatoes at all three meals during the day: hash browns for breakfast; potato chips with a sandwich for lunch; and all kinds of variations to go with our supper. In fact, a lot of times my meal planning includes how I will fix the potatoes for our evening meal.
I have used packaged potatoes at times, but I always like to have a big box of the raw potatoes here if I am cooking for a crowd. As we worked to get our food storage built up, I still try to work with the meat, potatoes and vegetable routine. I guess I just don’t know how to cook or feed my family without potatoes. No wonder our young mothers like the convenience of food “in a box.” And for their sake I’m glad we have them available.