JEAN SCHWIEDER

The other morning, Boyd and I were sharing memories of past Christmases. We were like the children of today in the fact that Christmas was an exciting time.

We remembered making gifts for our mothers at school. We both remembered working with the wooden spools that thread came on back then. Four nails at one end of the spool, yarn or heavy thread would be put around each nail, and then weave that thread round the nails again, slip the bottom thread over the upper one, and keep repeating this until it ends like a rope. When it was long enough, determined by the teacher, we put this rope on our desk and wind it around in a circle to make a flat hot pan holder. It would take some stitching to hold it together and I’m sure a lot of these didn’t stay together for long. It did give us a sense of accomplishment having created this. We also made a square with popsicle sticks that we glued together, put nails on all four sides, and did some weaving, once again to make a hot pad for our moms. We worked with paper mache, soaking torn up newspaper in water until it was thoroughly soaked and soggy. Then we wrapped small pieces at a time wrapping it around an empty glass pop bottle. When that dried we would paint it. There were some really pretty bottles made this way and some sloppy ugly looking ones. I think the ones I made would be classified as the sloppy ugly ones. This could be a gift for fathers.


