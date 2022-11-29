The other morning, Boyd and I were sharing memories of past Christmases. We were like the children of today in the fact that Christmas was an exciting time.
We remembered making gifts for our mothers at school. We both remembered working with the wooden spools that thread came on back then. Four nails at one end of the spool, yarn or heavy thread would be put around each nail, and then weave that thread round the nails again, slip the bottom thread over the upper one, and keep repeating this until it ends like a rope. When it was long enough, determined by the teacher, we put this rope on our desk and wind it around in a circle to make a flat hot pan holder. It would take some stitching to hold it together and I’m sure a lot of these didn’t stay together for long. It did give us a sense of accomplishment having created this. We also made a square with popsicle sticks that we glued together, put nails on all four sides, and did some weaving, once again to make a hot pad for our moms. We worked with paper mache, soaking torn up newspaper in water until it was thoroughly soaked and soggy. Then we wrapped small pieces at a time wrapping it around an empty glass pop bottle. When that dried we would paint it. There were some really pretty bottles made this way and some sloppy ugly looking ones. I think the ones I made would be classified as the sloppy ugly ones. This could be a gift for fathers.
I learned to knit and crochet and embroider at an early age, thanks to a mother who did those things beautifully. So I found real satisfaction in making Christmas presents using those skills, for people like teachers and neighbors. At a young age I realized Mother made a lot of our Christmas. She would make wardrobes for dolls that Santa would bring, and it was exciting when we received them and exclaimed that Santa used the same material for the dolls as did Mother for our clothes.
We always had a real Christmas tree, even in our room at school. I don’t remember when the fake trees made an appearance, but it wasn’t when I was a child. I don’t remember going out to cut a tree, but can remember going to the tree stands in Idaho Falls to help Dad pick out our tree. We loved to decorate the tree, and we would put on the icicles. We weren’t very neat about that, and Mom would get upset when we would just throw the icicles at the tree. A few years we had those lights that bubbled, but mostly our decorations were simple ones. Often at school we would make an ornament to put on the tree, so those were always put on first. We didn’t flock our trees, but we thought what we did was beautiful! We always had a star that lit up at night on top of our Christmas tree to remind us of the true meaning of the season.
Christmas morning was always exciting, and it seems like we didn’t sleep much the night before. I was always surprised at my presents. I always loved getting a “baby doll” and would spend lots of time playing with it in the months following Christmas. Our gifts didn’t include electronics. The closest I can remember to that would be the year that my sister, Nedra, got a camera and an earlier year when my brothers got an electric train. But we received board games, books to read, paper dolls to cut out and play with, Tinker Toys, Lincoln Logs, and things like that. One year we got a toboggan as a family gift and how we enjoyed it when Dad would hook it up with ropes behind the pickup and pull us up and down the fields by our home. We would spend Christmas afternoon and dinner with cousins and aunts and uncles, sometimes at our home and sometimes at one of theirs.
Our early Christmases instilled a lot of memories, plus emphasized the Christ Child as the major focus. As a family, we always read the story of the birth of Christ from the book of Luke in the Bible. We have tried to include Jesus in our celebrations as much as possible, by reading this scripture and including Christmas songs played in our home all through December. We have stressed this as our family has expanded.
