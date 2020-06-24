As I was driving into Idaho Falls the other morning when it was raining hard, I got to thinking of how I loved rainy days. I was born and raised on the farm and loved that life! We never went on vacations like some people did, but if we had a rainy day where it rained enough to stop work in the fields, we would go to Mack’s Inn in Island Park for a couple of days and nights. While there we would play in the river and float in a big rubber raft from Big Springs down to Mack’s Inn. Sometimes some aunts, uncles and cousins joined us on these short trips. We did things together as family regularly so this would just seem a normal thing for us. We would rent cabins and run around having fun.
Yes, there were disadvantages of being the farmer’s sons and daughters. During spud harvest there were times when we were left in the field during a snow storm while the hired kids would be sent home. We were expected to pick the potatoes so they wouldn’t be ruined by the storm.
Well, we all grow up and I was lucky to marry a farmer so the lifestyle of no vacation continued. I was able to convince Boyd, my husband, to continue the trips to Mack’s Inn when possible. My children loved this as much as I had as a child.
Then one day I went back to school and became a nurse. The first time it rained and I was scheduled to work was a shock to my system. The whole world did not stop on rainy days and go to Mack’s Inn! Everybody did not love rainy days like I did, in fact most people complained about them. And I couldn’t call in to work and explain that I couldn’t work because it was raining.
So the storms we had over a week ago were heaven sent to me! Plus we needed the moistures at the ranch! No, we didn’t go to Mack’s Inn but we drove to the ranch a day after the rain quit so we could mow the lawn. Everything was so green, the wild flowers were celebrating the sun shining as they donned their brightest apparel and moved with the breeze as if they were all in a grand hall dancing the waltz. It was a beautiful sight! It was still too wet to mow the grass that day so we went back up the next day and mowed. That rain gave us a good crop of grass!
As we were driving to the ranch after the rains I thought back to when our children were little. It seems we always had rain the first couple of weeks in June, just after we’d move to the ranch for the summer. We would go back to the valley home for those two weeks and when we headed back up the roads would be muddy. The car would slip and slide all over the road until we got to the house. The house would be cold so we would start a fire in the wood/coal burning cook stove and soon be settled in again. The road has been graveled now so there was no slipping and sliding. And the house was cold, but soon warmed.
But the rain was so appreciated! The pastures will have a revival of its own with grasses growing fast for a few days along with the beautiful wildflowers. The cows are content as if they know their food is guaranteed for a while though they will still walk the fences daily to see if there is any way they can get into the neighboring pasture to sample the lush meal there. The men will also be walking or riding the fences to check for broken wires and for any spots the cows have pushed through.
Yes the foliage is a beautiful green from being washed clean from the dust and being nourished with healthy moisture. I still love rainy days and now I once again can sleep in when the rain comes and curl up with a good book to read and watch the rain hit the windows and just relax. We do live in a beautiful area and are so blessed with being able to be stewards of the land and of the animals. And we love the faming life!