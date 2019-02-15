Driving on the icy roads this winter has made me think a lot about the way roads were back when I was young and all roads were not paved until you got to the big city of Idaho Falls.
Even 17th Street was a dirt road going west until Holmes Avenue, and Sunnyside was dirt all the way to the South Yellowstone Highway. We rode our bikes on those roads without even thinking of complaining about them. Of course, there wasn’t the traffic that we have now.
When we were in grade school, one of our schoolmates had a birthday party after school. We all walked to his place, which was about 3 or 4 miles away, all dirt roads. I don’t remember if we walked home or not, but where we left after school, it might have been getting dark by the time we were ready to walk home. We talked and sang and told stories and as I remember, the time went fast as we traveled by foot. I don’t think an adult was with us.
One time when Mom, my sisters and I were coming home from our Saturday grocery shopping in Idaho Falls, we had car troubles, I think maybe a flat tire. We had to walk about a mile on a dirt road, in the heat of the day, to get to a house. We knew who lived there and they gave us a ride home. When Dad came in from the field, he went back along the dirt road to fix the car.
In the spring and anytime there was a rainstorm in the summer, the roads would get a lot of ruts in them and driving would be difficult. I know this because that is the way it is at the ranch now. The road graders would come along and smooth out the roads but it would sometimes take a week or two to get them all done. Until then, driving was much slower and bumpy!
I remember running barefoot on the dirt roads on our farm. The dirt sifting between my toes is a sensation I haven’t forgotten. If you are going to go barefoot, dirt roads don’t burn your feet like the paved ones do. One of the dirt roads ran parallel to the main road, so we could run or ride our bikes along there as we would go to the swimming hole on Sand Creek during the summer. I believe we went on the dirt roads to that swimming hole every day except Sundays when we were young. That was also the dirt road that we would run on to greet Dad at the end of the day. He would lift us up onto the backs of the draft horses and we would ride them into the corral. Their huge hooves would really stir up the dust and they walked along the dirt roads.
Because we still have dirt roads at the ranch, we can enjoy some of the advantages and disadvantages of them. Looking out the kitchen window I can see if a vehicle is coming because there will be dust following it. Most people don’t drive as fast on dirt roads as they do on paved ones. However, the tractors and other equipment will be covered with dust even when just moving from one field to another and going on the main road.
As we are getting close to springtime — which means mud, mud and more mud — I do appreciate the paved roads. Mud can get slick and you can get stuck in the mud. That’s messier than getting stuck in snow and ice, though not as cold. No one wants to get behind a car to push you out when you get stuck in the mud because they will get the mud from spinning tires.
In our lives, dirt roads and farming just go hand in hand. Yes, mud does get into our homes and makes a mess. And our springs in Idaho are muddy. And the dry mud — called dust — can be troublesome as it sifts into our homes. But the dirt roads are mostly gone except at the ranch and our driveway. We still end up pulling people out of mud holes at the ranch. We still have mud on our shoes, boots, jeans and jackets as we work with the cattle and farm equipment
But as Paul Harvey once said:” Most paved roads lead to trouble. Dirt Roads more likely lead to a fishing creek or a swimming hole.”