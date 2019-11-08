The days and nights are getting colder now, as we await winter weather. Driving around the ranch, I think of the people who lived in Dehlin back in the early 1920s and what they would be doing to prepare their families for winter. I’m sure the women would be hustling about gathering, storing and preserving produce from their gardens. They would make sure they had heavy blankets and quilts. They would mix mud to fill in the cracks in the walls to help keep the cold winds out. They gathered wool from the barbed wire fences when sheep were grazing there. Then during the winter that wool would be cleaned, carded and spun for yarn to knit or crochet sweaters, vests, hats, mittens and socks.
The men would be busy cutting and storing hay or grass to feed the animals through the winter and gathering, chopping and stacking wood for use in the stoves and fireplaces. Sacks of grain would be taken to the valley to trade for flour, winter clothing and other commodities. While in the valley, some coal to supplement the wood in heating their cabins would be purchased.
Here’s a passage from my book, “Dehlin, A Forgotten Community”: “These early settlers faced long, cold, and many times, severe winters. The homes had no insulation making it difficult to keep warm. On a windy day, the wind blew through the cracks, the door jams, and the windows. Many families put newspaper on the walls of their homes as a form of insulation.
“Sometime during January, Ludwig Frank awakened his family, saying, ‘Listen, it’s a Chinook wind, I can hear the water dripping.’ For a few days it was warm, the melting snow packed heavy. Then came a big freeze. Carrie’s bottled fruit and the potatoes froze solid. The cold penetrated in and around the home until Carrie hung quilts on the walls around the beds, trying to keep some heat inside the cabin.”
The winters must have seemed longer than they actually were because the families spent so much time in their cabins. The cabins were often just one or two rooms. Probably a minimum amount of laundry was done during the winter, mostly underwear and diapers if a baby was in the family. Ropes would be strung across the room for these things to dry.
The men would have to take care of the livestock, feeding and providing water for them. Keeping them protected from storms and cold was also important. Most would have a barn or some type of shelter to have the livestock in during the worst days of the winter.
But what did they do for fun. These were fun loving people and I imagine they would come up with any excuse to have a party: New Years, Valentine’s Day, Easter, Four of July, end of harvest, Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas, birthdays, anniversaries, etc. They would have dances at the school/church house. They loved to dance and they had people who could provide the music for them to dance to. Everyone would bring something to eat and put it on a long table. The babies would be put down among the coats to keep warm and sleep. The older children ran around, playing hide and seek, tag, and even trying to dance.
The women got together for quilting bees. The children would be there, the small ones playing or sleeping under the quilt. They would visit neighbors, again the entire family would go. Cards and other games were played. At these gatherings, everyone brought something to eat and all shared.
They took time to enjoy life. Oh, the struggles those people had just to exist, but the fact that they had fun too tells a lot about them. We just have to flick a switch to get heat or air conditioning; turn a faucet to get running water and our toilets are in the house. We have cars with heaters to take us where we want to go; phones, televisions, and computers to keep in touch with family and friends; refrigerators and freezers to store food; stoves that just need the turn of a nob