I thought my husband, Boyd, was retiring. Then last fall, he came in the house with the news he was going to buy a bull. He actually went to a couple of sales at that time. And there’s another local one he is going to in a couple of weeks.
I’m sorry, but I don’t understand his thinking. It doesn’t matter if he takes his check book or not, the auctioneers and bull owners all know him and are willing to deliver the bull and collect the money at the time of delivery. Plus, he gets bull sale advertisements two or three times a week from all over the western United States.
I thought this retirement idea was that he was going to gradually diminish the cattle herd not add to it. I do understand about the part the birds and the bees play in owning cattle and if you buy a bull you need to have cows, which we do. Put those two elements together and you end up having calves. You then get attached to the calves and want to only sell the steers, because it is such a “good looking bunch of heifers.”
So now you are enlarging your herd. When the herd is enlarged you need more pasture and feed for them. You have to have a good supply of water and good fences. Pasture is no problem as we take our animals to the ranch during the summer. The water supply at the ranch has to be checked often and the cows need to be moved from one pasture to the next so as not to ruin the supply of natural feed. Supplying winter feed for the larger herd could be a challenge, UNLESS we raise more hay. Which means more swathing, baling and hauling of the hay. Which means extra work!
That doesn’t sound like retiring to me!
We went to Canada last fall to visit with some college friends, Mark and Don Mackenzie, who just happen to raise cattle and also sell bulls. Don took Boyd out to look at some of his purebred red Angus herd. I’m surprised that Boyd didn’t buy a stock-trailer and haul a bull home with us when we left there. He probably didn’t want to listen to my complaining all the way home.
Because I HATE to shop for anything, my threatening to buy something outrageous if he gets a bull would never work. He knows me better than that. He also knows that even if I tell him I would refuse to help haul hay or take care of sick calves, or help with feeding or help with minor fencing jobs would never work because I like to do all of those things. I could take his pickup keys away, perhaps hide them on days of any sale he was going to, but he has too many friends for that to work. Any one of them would come get him and drive him to a sale, no matter how far away it was! I could barricade the driveway when the new bull/bulls arrived so they couldn’t be brought in that way, but there are other entrances that could be used to get to the corrals here so that wouldn’t work.
What am I supposed to do? Probably nothing.
I’ve never been able to sway Boyd’s thinking when he has his mind made up, and it looks like his mind is made up. He’s very likely going to buy a bull! I’m afraid this is a matter of when, not if. Even on our cold snowing days, he can find a cattle sale on the TV and sit for long periods of time watching and exclaiming over the price of the bulls. I think this is causing him to be so grateful that bulls don’t cost as much here and he thinks he’d better buy at the local markets. Then he can comment on what a good deal he has made and how much money he saved.
So I will keep talking and trying to discourage this action of buying a bull or bulls. And hope that maybe we will have a “No bull” retirement ranch set up here sometime. That sounds good to my way of thinking but I’m also realistic to know it is unlikely to ever happen.
Besides a ranch is usually defined as “a large farm where cattle or other animals are bred and raised.” So we wouldn’t even be a ranch without a bull. Guess that shoots my plan down.