One day Santa decided
His reindeer were getting too old
To stay out after midnight
Or fly around in the cold.
Someone made the suggestion
That he use dogs for a change.
Why not find a good dog team
And hook them up to the reins?
He started asking around,
Listened to what people said,
Then a man came to see Santa
Who had fast dogs and a sled.
“They are our finest,” he said,
“And they’ll fill all your needs.
They are especially well trained
To fly at high speeds.”
This might just work, thought Santa,
This might be all right.
I think I’ll try these dogs out,
Here at the North Pole tonight.
Santa checked each dog’s harness,
Then he climbed into his sled,
Tucking a blanket around him,
He put his hat on his head.
“Now, Rover and Lefty,
Now Baxter and Bucky
On Suzie and Angus,
And Reafus and Lucky.”
“To the top of the houses,
On up to the sky.”
Santa had a big grin,
As he started to fly.
The dogs seemed to know
What they were to do,
For they landed on roof tops
As smooth as they flew
They faced their first problem,
At the that first house they reached,
There was a mean watchdog
That had big ugly teeth.
Those eight flying dogs
All started to growl.
They were barking and jumping,
While that mean dog howled.
They twisted and turned,
They wiggled and squirmed,
Tying knots in the ropes
That held them so firm.
You can guess what a mess
That Santa had then,
As he untangled those dogs,
And hooked them all up again.
Just as Santa had them all ready
To take off in flight,
A big black tom cat,
Strutted out in the night.
The dogs got excited,
When that cat did appear,
Santa fought hard to control them,
But those dogs made it clear,
That they all wanted to run,
And chase after the cat.
Santa held their reins firm,
They weren’t happy with that.
“What have I done now?”
Santa pulled on his hat,
I thought this would work!”
Dear Santa was mad!
“We’re going back.” Santa said,
“And we’re going back now,
So you’d all better behave
If you want any dog chow.”
As they were leaving the town,
And still flying quite low,
They passed over the butchers,
“Oh no, no, no, no!”
The butcher had tossed out,
Just that very night,
A big pile of bones,
To those eight dogs delight!
Eight dogs gave a yap,
And a yip, and a yowl
And headed straight down
To the bones in that pile.
Santa was yanked out,
Of the seat in his sled.
Hanging tight to the reins
He fell right on his head.
Climbing back on his seat,
He pulled dogs from those bones,
Turned the sled right around,
And headed back home.
When Santa returned,
From that ride about town,
He was very unhappy
And his face had a frown.
His white hair was a mess,
He red shirt was all ripped,
His sad face was scratched up,
And he had a fat lip.
His suit was all muddy,
His hat had been lost,
There were tears in his new pants,
And boy, was he cross!
He called his chief elf,
“Take these dogs and this sled,
Send them back to their owner,
I’m going to bed!”
And to bed is where Santa
Really did go,
Without saying a single
Ho, Ho, Ho, Ho, Ho.
Dear Santa decided
All the reindeer could stay,
He bought them new harnesses,
And gave them more hay.
Then what do you know,
He climbed into their pen,
And hugged every reindeer,
Again and again.
Don’t worry, Santa will come
With his reindeer and sled,
Really late Christmas Eve night
When you’re tucked into bed.
And if you listen real close
And are so quiet too,
You may hear him when he shouts
“Merry Christmas” to you.
