Yes, that time of the year is upon us. How fast time flies! Many years ago this was a really busy time for me, getting seven children ready to go to school. I sewed a lot then, so shortly after July 24, my friend, Dena Johnson, and I would take a day off from the ranch and go to town looking for patterns and material. I have four daughters and three sons, Dena has four daughters. I would sew clothes for sons and daughters: shirts for the boys, and slacks and tops for the girls. Dena and I were neighbors at the ranch, living a mile apart. We both had treadle sewing machines which we used those up there because neither of our homes had electricity.
We would be getting into harvest, so besides having all the sewing to do we would both be cooking for the harvest crew. But the days are long this time of the year and our homes were small and didn’t take a lot to keep them up. Cooking took time, but as I had the sewing machine set up in the kitchen, I could sew and cook (Neither of which I am an expert at!)
I loved to sew, but I’m also impatient and wanting to get things done so I didn’t do fancy, just plain. I can’t remember the price of fabric, but it was much more reasonable than what we have to pay now, and patterns were usually less than $1 apiece. Yes, we could save a lot of money by sewing!
The fashions changed so I sewed “pegged” legs on slacks, and flared legs at other times. My sons had me insert fabric in the legs of their jeans to make flared legs on them. But by the time school started, my children would have two or maybe three new outfits to go with their new tablets, crayons and pencils.
I remember the first time I saw jeans that were “prewashed” and I offended our son, Derrald, by laughing at a pair of them when he wanted some. I told him he had a few pairs that looked like the new ones at home in his drawer, faded out and worn.
Now, as I look at the clothes our children wear, I wonder how they can tell when something is old and should be thrown in the rag bag. In fact some of the clothes look like they have just come from the “rag bag.” Not too long ago I asked our granddaughter, Sydney, how her jeans got so torn. She replied: “Grandma! This is the style. I bought them like this.” I swear there is more skin showing from some of these jeans than if the wearer had on a pair of skimpy shorts.
Doesn’t it feel good to buy something new and have it look like new? One day while sitting my sewing machine putting patches on some jeans of my sons, I remember assuring them there was no shame in wearing patches as long as their clothes were clean. Now I think the idea is “there is no shame in wearing clothes that look old, have holes in them, and need to be laundered.” The shame now seems to come from wearing jeans that are still dark with the newness and no holes of areas of wear on them.
I still think of the first day of school when I was in elementary school, and seeing kids wearing the same clothes they wore on the last day of school that spring, and feeling sorry for them.
How things change.
We had fads when we went to school. I remember back in high school my boyfriend, Boyd, had a pair of blue suede shoes. There was a song Elvis Presley sang about blue suede shoes that made them popular. Here are a couple of lines from that song:
“But don’t you step on my blue suede shoes. Well you can do anything but Lay off of my blue suede shoes
Well, you can knock me down, step in my face Slander my name all over the place. Do anything that you want to do but uh-uh honey, lay off of my shoes.”
I lived through the flared felt skirts with all of the crinoline petticoats under to make the skirts stand way out. So I guess we all had fads at one time or another. So school will start and we can watch and wait to see what the new fashion fads will be this year!