JEAN SCHWIEDER

Can you believe we are at the end of August? This year of 2022 is flying fast! Time to think about starting school for parents and school-aged children.

Living in a small farming community back in the late 1940s and early 1950s, I can remember this time of year as a time of excitement. I loved school, loved learning and loved to be around friends five days a week. I would watch the foothills east of our home and when the grain crops would start to turn their harvest gold color I knew that school would start soon.

