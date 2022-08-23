Can you believe we are at the end of August? This year of 2022 is flying fast! Time to think about starting school for parents and school-aged children.
Living in a small farming community back in the late 1940s and early 1950s, I can remember this time of year as a time of excitement. I loved school, loved learning and loved to be around friends five days a week. I would watch the foothills east of our home and when the grain crops would start to turn their harvest gold color I knew that school would start soon.
Summer was a busy time on the farm. I can never remember saying “I’m bored!” like I hear a lot of the young people say today. We didn’t have television, nor cellphones, nor games that ran electronically. We made up games to play outside. I remember making a home with rocks outlining the house and rooms. We would take Mom’s broom out to sweep the dirt around to make things look nice and neat; would make mud pies and mud cakes, bake them in the sand; have two or three homes to have neighbors. We could play at that for hours. We had paper dolls that we played with on raining days, and “Bobbsey Twins” and “Nancy Drew” books to read, board games to play in the evenings.
As we got older, we would meet in the middle of town where there was a ball diamond behind the school. Boys and girls would play together, choosing up teams. We sometimes had a volleyball net string out on someone’s lawn and played with as many kids as we could round up. Later we were able to help Dad on the farm, we would weed potatoes, thin beets and weed gardens. We’d get up at 5 a.m. to pick peas, then spend the morning in the shade of the trees by the house, shelling the peas so Mom could freeze them for winter meals. We helped with hay harvest and went to neighbors with apple trees to pick apples. We made sure we went to Sand Creek every day and swam the heat of the day away. Usually part of each day for us girls would be sitting with Mom while she taught us to crochet and embroider. Those are skills that are becoming extinct — our young girls don’t want to sit down and do something quiet.
This time of the year, Mom would be sewing school clothes for us. Back then girls wore dresses or skirts and blouses. We would get one or two new outfits to start school and then work hard during spud harvest to earn enough to maybe purchase an outfit or two plus buy Christmas gifts. Oh, how things have changed. Very few mother’s sew like our mothers did, and besides, you could buy a pattern for 25 cents back then. Plus, the price of fabric now is almost more than buying a new outfit already made.
Because we were in a small farming community, many of the young men were needed on the farm in the spring and fall, to prepare fields and plant, and then to harvest. Therefore, school would often start an hour earlier for a month in the spring and again in the fall so these boys could be out helping their dads. Many of our small village boys could find work at these times to help the farmers. And we always had “spud harvest,” which lasted two to three weeks, when school was dismissed so we could get the potatoes harvested.
I can still feel the excitement I would have the night before our first day of school each year. I loved summer and the freedoms we enjoyed but I really looked forward to seeing friends that we would lose contact with during the summer. Our school supplies would be sitting by our bed that night before school started. We excitedly welcomed the clean smell of the building as we would enter again for another school year of learning.
As a community we seemed to work together and helped everyone in our midst. It was a good time, a peaceful time, and we made lifelong friends in our community. And now it is pleasant to look back and remember, to smile at the good times, and perhaps feel regretful at times when things were challenging.