There are some beautiful colors in nature during all seasons: Do you remember when people used to go to “color analyzers” to see which colors were best for them to wear? These colors would be in groups of spring, summer, fall and winter.
Spring brings out the muted and pastel colors as the leaves start to immerse from the trees winter siesta. Pinks, pale yellows, turquoise, lavender, light-green are only some of the colors that come to mind. You will see bright red tulips and soft purple lilacs often close together in the spring.
Summer erupts with a galaxy of bright and beautiful colors. It is like being to the circus with all of the bright balloons and the bright costumes of the clowns. You can see why some people can wear those bright colors and stand out while others wearing them seem to fade within the colors themselves.
Fall, ah, the time we are in now. Again, many bright colors: orange, red, burnt brown, bright-yellow to name a few. We were at the ranch a couple of weeks ago separating cows and calves to wean, and I was able to take some pictures. Some trees still had bright green leaves with a mixture of orange and yellow leaves scrambled in between. What a magnificent display of colors a truly beautiful tapestry of warmth and a spectacular spectrum of paints on a canvas! Fall is my favorite time of the year. And maybe the memory of these beautiful and vibrant colors is to keep us warm during the cold days in the near future!
Winter colors can seem drab but are really elegant and classy. There is nothing like a black or dark colored suit and white shirt or blouse on a man or woman. And the darker colors of lavender, purple, navy blue, greens can really be striking. I guess we could say the Christmas colors of red and green are also part of the winter wardrobe. Of course in our neck of the woods, most of those colors are not noticeable unless you take your coat off as coats are a necessary part of the winter attire.
There are also sounds that are especially interesting to each season on the year! Of course, some seasonal sounds that I identify with are also farm/ranch sounds. Spring brings the sound of birds singing. We do have birds that stick around all year, but springtime brings the meadow lark, the blue bird, the killdeer that runs around dragging a wing to protect her young, the ducks and geese, all returning from their winter homes. Their songs are delightful to wake up to in the mornings and to hear coming from our “bird motel,” the big pine tree just outside our kitchen window. Another pleasant spring sound is that of water rushing along as the canals are again filling up. And the sounds of the newborn calves calling for their moms.
Summer brings the sounds of boats on the rivers, children’s laughter as they play outside, the tractors and equipment as hay is cut and the pounding of the pump motors and the water as it irrigates the ground by way of the big sprinkler systems. And there is the sound of four-wheelers racing on the road by our ranch house.
Fall is the sound of the rustling of leaves on the ground as people walk through them, the honking of the geese and ducks as they prepare to leave for their winter homes, the wheat combines and the potato combines in the fields. There is also the stop and go of school buses and school bells ringing, telling the students it’s time to change class or end the day at school. Plus the sound of gunshots as the hunters are out.
Winter seems more muffled in sounds as everyone is dressed up warmer and usually have their heads. But there is the sounds of bells, and Christmas songs, of ice crunching as people walk on frozen spots and cars drive across ice in the roads. The sounds of icicles falling off from roofs, of children laughing as they ride their sleds, make their snowmen, or have a snowball fight. Plus there are the roar of snowmobiles finding their way through the drifts of snow at the ranch.
Sounds and sights are marvelous things and we all need to appreciate the fact that we can enjoy those things. As we get older we are not able to see as well nor hear as well, but most of the time we can remember!