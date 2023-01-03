Ah, the first of a new year, a time of renewal and also a time to make changes. I do believe we could do those things at the beginning of each day, week or month, but it seems we really push it this time of the year.
Many of you have followed me in my sharing experiences and memories for the past 12 years. A lot have connected with me through emails and phone calls. I’ve even had perfect strangers come up to me and ask if I am Jean Schwieder and do I write for the Farm & Ranch. I have been given recognition and awards because of my writing in this publication about my love of agriculture and the life my family and I have enjoyed because of being involved in agriculture. I would never exchange that life for anything.
However, because of problems with my eyes, I am unable to work on my computer for long periods of time, and some days not at all. So this will be my last article in the “Straddlin’ the Fence” series. I’m sad about leaving but already trying to make plans on how to continue writing. So this step will ease some pressure on me, as any writing from now on will probably be much more time consuming.
I have enjoyed the past 12 years of writing a column for the Intermountain Farm & Ranch and appreciate that opportunity. I have had many people contact me with comments on articles, some encouraging, some critical, but I was able to appreciate all of them.
I would like to send out a big “thank you” to the three editors I have worked under — Bill Bradshaw, John O’Connell and Danae Lenz — and a special thanks to Monte LaOrange, managing editor of the Post Register. These professional journalists were always supportive of me, corrected me when I needed correcting, made suggestions to improve my writing and helped me in many ways. I appreciate all four of you!
Recently, Boyd and I watched Julie Andrews in “The Sound of Music” for about the sixth time. I always loved the ending of this movie and the farewell song the family sang as they made their escape. Because I am unable to dance, can sing only in groups, I am sending my edition of this song. Please picture Julie Andrews dancing on the mountainside in the movie “The Sound of Music” and think of me.
