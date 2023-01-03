JEAN SCHWIEDER

Ah, the first of a new year, a time of renewal and also a time to make changes. I do believe we could do those things at the beginning of each day, week or month, but it seems we really push it this time of the year.

Many of you have followed me in my sharing experiences and memories for the past 12 years. A lot have connected with me through emails and phone calls. I’ve even had perfect strangers come up to me and ask if I am Jean Schwieder and do I write for the Farm & Ranch. I have been given recognition and awards because of my writing in this publication about my love of agriculture and the life my family and I have enjoyed because of being involved in agriculture. I would never exchange that life for anything.


