Most of the calves have been branded and with their mothers, have been moved to summer pasture. On our first trip to the ranch this spring, about the first of May, I wondered if we would even be able to get to the ranch. High snow banks lined the sides of the road and pastures were white with snow. We were in the pickup and only able to get to the top of Dan Creek before it was too muddy to go further. And too soon to take cows up as what green grass we could see was in short supply. Another week and the roads were in better condition — fewer snow banks, more green showing in the pastures. It was interesting to watch spring immerse
Because of a later spring this year the question in a rancher’s mind is, “Is it too early to move the cattle to summer pasture?” When you run out of feed for cattle in the valley you have to do what you have to do.
The ground squirrels come out before we get the cows up to the ranch. One good thing about those squirrels, they don’t ruin the fences, although they play havoc on our lawn and out in the hay field with their burrowing just beneath the surface. The trees are starting to get their leaves and the birds are starting to return. I love it when the beautiful bluebirds and meadow larks return because of the melodies they share. The swallows will probably be there soon, building their nests on the eaves of the shed or rebuilding the older nests that made it through the winter. They help keep the mosquito population down so we welcome them. We did see a moose on one of our trips up there this spring, and our son Jon reports seeing quite a few up there.
Fences have been worked on for the past month. The elk and moose are notorious about running through fences but deer will jump over them. And this year we have found evidence of two-legged animals on ATVs which must be equipped with wire cutters as there have been newly repaired fences cut and ATV tracks going through the hole made in the fence. Four-legged animals we can understand doing this; two-legged ones leave us bewildered as to the thinking, or perhaps lack of thinking.
We took the cows and calves up slowly this year, one stock trailer load at a time. I rode with Boyd as we took two or three loads a week. The pastures are now full of cattle, spread out, eating or relaxing. They seem content and I can’t help but feel they are glad to be away from the restraints of the winter pasture which inhibits their “free range” tendencies. They practice a bovine “social distancing” instinct when they are at their summer pasture, as they are seldom in big groups unless it is at a waterer or they are being herded to a different pasture.
As we drove up to the ranch after the storms last weekend, we were pleased to see fresh snow covered a lot of the pastures. We do need moisture at the ranch as we don’t irrigate except through natural ways, from the sky. The rain will not only keep our pastures green and growing, but feeds the springs and streams so the animals have plenty to drink. Our domesticated animals share these natural resources with the wild animals of the area and it seems to work well. Cattle are more people-friendly than elk, deer and moose, and it is interesting as we drive through the cows how they gravitate toward the pickup Boyd drives. Wild animals will run from the pickup, no pleasant associations for them. Maybe their association is with hunters and guns when they hear the pickup!
But if we are careful and drive slowly, often we can see a doe with her faun, a moose cow with her calf — often twins — and elk with their calves. I love to see the proud and arrogant bull moose and elk and then the sweet and gentle deer.
Our trailer is up there so we can spend longer days and evenings enjoying the solitude and peace of the area, watching the cows, listening to the birds sing and enjoying the simple life!
Add to that the wild flowers as they dare to peak out of the cold ground to brighten out days. What a beautiful land we live in