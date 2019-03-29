Spring is not my favorite time of the year, but after this year’s winter, I’m looking more favorably toward it!
Yes, I enjoy the green grass and the warmer days, but we pay a price to get to that. Spring in Idaho is often cold, windy and muddy!
We have a fairly long driveway from the main road to our home. This driveway gets drifts when we have snow and wind, ice and slick areas when we have freezing rain, and mud when we have spring. And then the mud tracks into the house.
I used to love to play in the mud as a child, making mud pies and cakes and a mess. I don’t remember my mother getting upset so much about the mud as the fact I took her spoons out to mix the mud in an empty can, and quite often didn’t remember to take the spoon back in the house. And I’m sure I sat in the mud as I was doing my special culinary thing back then, making a mess of my clothes! Mud does not come out of white socks even if they are soaked in water and bleach. Mud can harden on the soles of shoes and then have to be scraped off by using a stick. It gets on the men’s coveralls and on their boots and even on their gloves. Mud is almost as bad as grease because it gets under fingernails and on the hands, which takes a lot of scrubbing to get rid of it.
The floods that come when we have had a big influx of snow in the winter are hard to face. We end up with big puddles of water in the fields and in our yards, puddles that freeze at night and melt during the day. Too often, water floods into homes and garages and sheds causing major problems. As the snow thaws around our house, we always get water in the basement kitchen, but the flooding we experience in this part of the world is minor compared to other areas.
There are some things enjoyable about spring, though. The migration of the birds that leave in the fall is a major one. This spring, during one of our snow storms, a friend told me she had seen a robin one morning and said she was excited because that meant spring was coming. I, the eternal optimist, told her it probably meant a confused or lost robin. Now, however, the meadow larks move back here and I can hear their song long before I see them. The killdeers are seen running fast out in the pasture, trying to confuse any animal as to where her nest and eggs are and the blue birds at the ranch fly from fence post to fence post to sing their songs.
We also have barn swallows that migrate to the ranch every spring. It is fascinating to watch them build their nests. If we have had a rainy spring, there will be lots of mud puddles around. They get that mud in their beaks and must mix it with saliva. Then they put pieces of mud together to construct a nest that reminds me of a mud igloo. These nests are built under the eaves of the shed. It is interesting to see how the swallows work at this. Those nests can last for quite a few years. This is probably a swallow’s version of concrete. It is interesting to see baby swallows peeking out of the hole in the nest, watching for mom to bring food to them.
Spring also brings the baby animals such as lambs and calves. Even though our calving time is scheduled for late January early February, it is fun to watch those small animals bouncing and running through the fields when the spring warmth melts the snow and brings the green grass. They remind me of first graders out for recess running and jumping, as if there is nothing more important to do.
When we lived in Ammon, the neighborhood grocery store was owned by Dick and Ethel Kelley. They were friends to everyone. I remember Dick saying at one time, “It would be a shame to live through an Idaho winter and die in the spring.”
I think of that every spring. Yes, there are good things about spring, but it still isn’t my favorite season. It does mean the end of winter though, and for this year that is a positive thing.