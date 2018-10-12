Fall is such a beautiful time of the year. I love it. The heat of the summer is over. And not only that, the busy-ness of the farming is behind us: The grain has been cut and either stored or taken to one of the elevators and sold. The straw has been baled. The hay has been cut three times, baled and piled ready to use when we bring cows down to winter pasture. The irrigating is coming to a close, although we will continue to do some in the pastures and on fields getting ready for fall work.
I have been busy canning and getting food in the fruit room for winter. The days are getting shorter, the nights longer. The cattle are still on summer pasture. My husband, Boyd, goes up every day to drive around them, and I go up when I can just for the peace and contentment I feel when up there.
The other day, we took a ride to Dehlin with two friends, Bernie Olsen and Carolyn Croft. They wanted a tour of the area because they had ancestors who had homesteaded the area in the early 1900s. It was so fun to introduce them to areas that we take for granted, to share the history that we knew of their family and for them to share what they knew. It always gives me a new appreciation of what the early settlers went through when I visit their homesteads. We walked around the foundation of the “new” school/church house and told stories of the dances activities there. Boyd told of riding his tricycle up the hill to the school when he about 4 years old and watching some of the students fly paper airplanes in the basement.
Pictures were taken as we got out of the pickup to walk around some of the areas. We stopped the pickup specifically to take pictures of the cows out grazing amongst the beautiful fall foliage. In my mind I pictured the leaves, with the help of a breeze, dancing across the dance floor in their fancy orange and yellow fancy dresses, keeping in beat with music we couldn’t hear.
We are so blessed in this area to experience the fullness of four seasons. I know there are places in the United States and the world that don’t have this. You can find good and bad things associated with all four seasons, but I have always found autumn a special time to relax and appreciate the natural scenery of this season.
I remember as an elementary school student walking through the piles of leaves that had fallen from the trees in front of our school in Ammon. How I would shuffle my feet so I could hear the crunch, crunch as I smashed the leaves with my shoes. Everyone burned leaves in the fall back then and I now miss the smell of the burning leaves and become nostalgic when I smell that smoke. I also remember how we would gather some of the fall leaves and make posters to put up on the walls in our schoolrooms.
The mornings are a lot cooler now and the shorter days and nights seems to encourage that. The cows, horses, dogs and wild animals are starting to change to their winter coats. The deer will have changed from their beautiful reddish-brown summer attire to the duller sagebrush-colored winter coat. And people are starting to get their winter coats out of the closets and ready to wear. We used to go chop wood this time of year, which was hard work but necessary if we were to heat our home. Now we can enjoy the cooler weather and are comfortable with the click of a switch.
I wonder if the early settlers took the time to appreciate the beauty of the land around them or were they so busy trying to provide for their families that the overlooked the glorious scenery that was free for the looking. Do we take the time to appreciate this beauty? We live in an area where we can see the sunrise and the sunset, we are an hour away from quaking aspen groves and their beautiful fall colors.
Take time to look around, appreciate the beauty that surrounds us. It is worth the time it takes to do this.