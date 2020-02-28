We seem to be overwhelmed with technology in everything we do. We can bank without going to the bank; we can order anything we want by using a computer and expect packages to be delivered by mail or Fed Ex. We can even order from an on-line menu and have a meal ready for us when we get to the restaurant.
Technology can be confusing when it comes to agriculture equipment. As my guys were trying to fix something on one of our tractors, they were discussing how everything on agriculture equipment is now computerized. It used to be that when they bought a tractor or other piece of equipment, they also received a booklet giving instructions on how to maintain and do basic repairs on their purchase. Those booklets are no longer available. That is frustrating to my guys who are mechanically inclined and want to do as much of the repair work as possible.
There are some things in agriculture that technology has not touched, nor do I expect it to. We are right in the midst of calving on our ranch, a busy time when nights and days are spent checking cows and calves.
My husband, Boyd, had brought a calf into the basement a day before. This little newborn was cold. It had been born in the corral amidst the straw scattered around for bedding for the cows and gotten separated from its mom because most of the herd was milling around in that same area. When found, it hadn’t been licked off by mom and was shivering. Realizing that the incubator with the heat lamps wouldn’t be enough, Boyd got the calf in the back of the Gater, brought it to the basement door and then into our warm basement. I had put a rug down on the concrete floor to lay the calf on and put a flannel sheet warmed in the dryer over it. Then I rubbed it trying to get circulation going good. Boyd had some powdered colostrum he mixed up and had the calf suck that from a bottle. Eventually it warmed up and was finally able to go back to Mom. But when it was taken back out, there was a mess.
So I then spent over an hour with a mop, bucket, bottle of Clorox, rubber gloves and elbow grease. None of those things are considered part of the technology of today’s world! In fact it doesn’t even take a lot of thinking or brains, just brawn. It is a necessary part of taking care of a calf in the house though. We did all this without turning on our phones or checking our computers. The basement floor is clean and ready in case of another cow/calf emergency. And the calf is now nursing its mom and doing well, so it wasn’t wasted effort.
We sometimes take the simple things in life for granted and it seems with so much technology floating around, there are less and less “simple things” available for us to do. We should appreciate the fact that we can still function without technology, we can still perform daily tasks without turning something on. And maybe we need to do more of these things to keep our brain alive and functioning.
I love the times when we are at the ranch and have no electricity. Yes, I take my laptop with me to write, and it uses battery power to function, but I can’t go online as we don’t have access to the internet so I can’t do any research. Our phones work in some areas up there but not all. We have a basic first aid kit and some basic medications for cattle in case we need to do any doctoring. We try to find a bit of “common sense” in facing problems such as break downs on equipment, broken wire on fences, and sick calves. And it seems like duct tape, baling twine, a hammer, some pliers and a pair of leather gloves can do wonders when we don’t have technology to tell us what and how to do something.
Yes, technology has its place in our world anymore, and its place is getting bigger all of the time. But there is still a place for simple cures for getting things accomplished. Hopefully we won’t have to bring another calf into the basement this year, but we will if we have to without hesitation and without technology.