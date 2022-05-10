I am reminded of the old saying: “You never miss the water until the well goes dry.” As our canals are starting to be filled with water for irrigation, we realize the importance of water to this part of the world.
Our area has been declared a “drought area,” which is concerning for agriculture. Water is needed to grow crops, to supply livestock to drink and to live! We will need to be careful of how and when we use the water, recognizing the fact that this water flowing past our home must reach farmers and ranchers all along the path of the Snake River. This water running in our canal is not only for our personal needs but for the needs of thousands.
As we look at all of the new homes in our area, water usage and availability is concerning at a time when a drought has been declared. The idea of not having enough water was never something that entered our minds back then, but it is visiting us now. Many cities have started using meters to monitor and control the use of water in homes and then charge accordingly. Probably this practice has been going on for a long time in larger population areas, there are those who oppose the meters to regulate the use of water for personal use, and there are also those who ignore the suggestions on water conservation. Many who irrigate their lawns and gardens with a hose have water running every day of the week. Also, people like to take long showers, which uses lots of water. I have a friend who has always loved to fill her tub with hot water, take a book with her and soak while she reads until the water cools. No longer does she do this as she lives in an area where she has a meter that tells her how much water she uses and she is charged accordingly.
As a child, and I imagine most children are the same, the question of not having enough water was not a concern. When I was younger, the water was not turned out of the canals during the winter. Ranchers watered their stock winter and summer with water from the canals, whether pumping it into water troughs or having a place the animals could walk to then the canal to drink. Now they have to use automatic waterers and utilize a well.
As youths, we would ice skate on the canals in the winter to get to friends’ homes. During the summer, the canals were used as our swimming pools, from early June until as late in the fall as long as we could tolerate the cold water. There would be areas where we fix us a diving board, and there were always lots of willow trees around to hide to disrobe or change into our dry clothes afterward. The water in the canal was a place we could get a cold drink of water when we were working in the fields: cutting, raking and hauling hay; weeding and thinning beets; weeding potatoes. We didn’t carry water with us when we worked in the fields because there was always a canal or ditch with cool water close by.
I don’t know of anyone that contracted a bad disease from drinking from the canals back then. In fact, when we moved to the farm, I asked our pediatrician about the safety of letting my children swim in the canal and his comment was: “It’s probably cleaner than the local swimming pool.”
Dad would flood irrigate the lawn and we would get in our swimming suits as small children and run through that water and play. Mom washed with a wringer washing machine and double-rinse tubs. When she sorted the clothes, the whites and least dirty would be the first batches to be washed, down to the coveralls and jeans of the guys for the last batch. All clothes were washed in the same water and rinsed in the same water, and things got clean! Now, our modern washing machines, even though a lot of them have water saving options, still use a lot more water as there is clean water for each batch, washing and rinsing.
For the good of everyone, we must learn to conserve water or I’m afraid “the well will go dry” and we will miss the water!