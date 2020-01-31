My husband, Boyd, has a little red book. In this little red book is important information — really important information! Boyd starts off entering cows/heifers as they deliver their calves. He enters things like date, possible weight of a newborn, condition of a newborn, cow/heifer tag number and new calf number when he puts a tag in its ear. He also notes the type of delivery the calf has and how the cow handles it.
One special thing he notes is if the cow responds to the calf at birth or walks away from it. That needs to be closely observed and monitored so that the calf gets its first meal of milk, which has so much colostrum in it.
Through the year he makes notes on the type of mother the cow/heifer is, health of calf and weight of calf when it is branded and castrated, if necessary, before moving to summer pastures. He makes note of any unusual markings on the calves and any illness and medication given.
Boyd closely keeps track of his animals. He often carries his book with him as he walks through the herd many times a day. If he finds a calf looking for its mother, he will check the ear tag of the calf, look in the little red book to find what the ear tag number is for the mother and get them back together. If he finds one that is showing signs of illness, he will move it into a special shed and then find its mom to be with it. He records when he puts the bulls in with the cows so he can calculate possible birth dates.
Just a week ago, Boyd picked up his “little red book” for this year. These little red books are quite small — probably 3 inches by 5 inches — so they fit comfortably in the pockets of his jeans or his coveralls, or sometimes the pocket of the coat he is wearing. They sit on the kitchen counter by where the stool is that he sits on to eat, read the local newspaper and agriculture magazines, and talk on his phone. Also by the books are plenty of pens, pencils and paper to make notes.
I find it interesting that Boyd can find any information he needs concerning his cows, calves and bulls in these little red books. He can go back a few years and check a certain cow. If a cow is in labor and having a difficult labor, he will check his little red book to see how she did on her last delivery.
At one time I made up charts on the computer with this information. The problem with that is Boyd doesn’t know how to use the computer; the computer is difficult to carry around out in the pasture and corrals, and he is really comfortable with his little red books.
I do believe if our home ever caught fire or we were ordered to evacuate, Boyd would grab his pile of little red books before anything else. The information in those books is invaluable. Because he knows his animals, he would be able to recognize them and they would probably recognize him if necessary, and they are all branded so we wouldn’t lose them, even if they lost their ear and brisket tags. But he wouldn’t want to lose any of the vital information in their health and calving history
With all of this knowledge and Boyd’s ability to know so much about his cows’ and calves’ history, Boyd does not keep track of his human family that well! He does not remember the birthdays of his children or grandchildren, let alone his wife.
He will check his little red book when a cow has a calf and comment on the date she had her last calf and how big it was and sometimes how long she was in labor. When he has a new grandchild, he knows who the parents are, but he doesn’t ask about nor record the weight of the newborn infant. Don’t get me wrong, he loves his family and enjoys spending time with them. They just don’t fit in his “little red book” cattleman mentality. And that’s OK. I guess that’s my responsibility. I just find it interesting to watch him as he uses his “little red book.”
Yes, Boyd’s “little red book” is important and it’s good that he has a new one as our first calves of the year are being born now!