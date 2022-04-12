The other day I asked our granddaughter, Sydney, if she would be available to help me with the lunch I fixed for the branders on the day they branded the calves. “Grandma, I would rather help with the branding. I can remember being there when I was little and how much fun it was.” I told her that Grandpa was in the next room and she needed to ask him but it was OK with me. He gave permission.
Yes, it’s that time of the year to brand and calves born since the first of the year. This is an important part of working with livestock management. The guys try to pick a day they think will be mild, not storming and no wind. They don’t want to wait too long because the calves will be so big and harder to handle. We no longer rope the calves to catch them, but run them from the corral through the “alley way” to the chute. Besides being branded the bull calves are castrated, the heifer calves have a brisket tag put in and are vaccinated. This calls for quite a crew. Each person has an assignment and they know what to do.
My husband, Boyd and our oldest son Doug were reminiscing about bygone branding days, remembering when most of our neighbors at the ranch had cattle. When time for branding the Schwieders, Simmons, Rockwoods, and Winthers worked together. This would be done at each rancher’s valley/winter pasture area before taking the cattle to summer pasture. Doug remembered being only about 8 years old when he and Derrald would help with branding.
They would help set up a holding corral and “alley way” to lead from the corral to a portable chute. When one rancher’s cattle were branded, everyone worked to get the fences, gates, and chute moved to the next ranch. This usually took a couple of long, hardworking days. Doug and Derrald were young but worked hard. There was no time for play on these days!
Why do we brand? It identifies who the calves belong to. When it comes time to sell cattle, a brand inspector checks out each animal to verify the brand and the owner. Brands help us in the fall when some of our cows get mixed in with other herds and sometimes we have stray cows in our herds. If we don’t recognize the brand, the brand inspector can be called. He has a list of all brands in Idaho, plus the name of the person who has that brand. That helps reunite the animal with its owner.
Our close neighbors at our Dehlin Ranch no longer have cattle so it is a big day at our valley ranch when it is time to brand. The men who work with the branding at our ranch are ones we have had come for years and ones we trust to be as gentle as possible in working with the animals. Boyd and our sons, Doug and Jon, are good examples of humane treatment of the animals.
My men don’t use the “sorting sticks” to hit the calves as they are moved through the gates and up the “alleyway” to the chute. Our dogs stay close and are there to herd the calves back to the holding pen after the branding.
When Boyd’s dad, Phil Schwieder, was in a nursing home, I would bring him out to our place on branding day. Boyd would put one of the Gaters out by the chute and Dad would sit there and watch as long as he wanted to. The dogs would sit with him as they watched when they would be needed to move the cows back to the holding pen. Dad always seemed to enjoy it and would often spend his time talking to whoever stopped, reminiscing about when he would be organizing the branding.
He could no longer help but he could remember and share! How special were those times with him!
This is a busy day for all of us, and one we are glad to have finished. After the branding day the calves are ready, with their mothers, to go to the summer pasture. The cows are already getting antsy and looking forward to more land to roam for food, less noise from busy traffic, and a more relaxed summer. They are not alone as we humans are looking forward to those things as we move to the ranch for the summer.