I have always enjoyed researching. When Boyd and I were in college and were assigned a research paper in a class, I got excited. Time to spend in the library was exciting! The following information was fun. As usual with research, I found much more than I could use.

In 1899, free delivery was finally offered on rural routes and came to Idaho in 1900. It wasn't long until people in rural areas worked to get larger goods delivered to their front door. Seeing the need, the US Postal Service instigated their new parceled service in late 1912 early 1913 making it possible to send something bigger than a breadbox to someone's door.

Reach Jean Schwieder at 208-522-8098 or by email at straddlin thefence@gmail.com.

