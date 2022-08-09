I have always enjoyed researching. When Boyd and I were in college and were assigned a research paper in a class, I got excited. Time to spend in the library was exciting! The following information was fun. As usual with research, I found much more than I could use.
In 1899, free delivery was finally offered on rural routes and came to Idaho in 1900. It wasn't long until people in rural areas worked to get larger goods delivered to their front door. Seeing the need, the US Postal Service instigated their new parceled service in late 1912 early 1913 making it possible to send something bigger than a breadbox to someone's door.
Parcel post service struggled the first few years of its existence. As is typical of small towns, each had its own idea of what should be shipped and what shouldn’t, depending on how the local postmaster read regulations. Limits on what could be mailed changed three times in 1913, going from three pounds to eventually 50 pounds. Soon people found they could mail peculiar parcels through the post office and took advantage of this by shipping everything from eggs to bricks. There were even occasions when children were mailed.
Mailing children didn’t seem to be a common practice, but it certainly would have been cheaper to buy stamps than send a child by Railway Mail. And, people who mailed their children weren’t handing them over to complete strangers. In small towns and rural areas people knew their mail carriers.
It was reported that in January of 1913, an Ohio couple paid 15 cents plus an unknown amount for $50 worth of insurance to mail their infant 1 mile to his grandmother’s house. They handed the infant over to the mailman, whom they knew, and the mailman dropped the boy off at his grandmother’s house. There’s no information if or how Grandma sent the boy back to his parents.
At the Iona Library I checked out the children’s book “Mailing May,” a true story of a child being mailed in Idaho. According to the book, in 1914, 5 year old May wanted to visit her grandma. May lived with her mom and dad in Grangeville, Idaho and Grandma lived in Lewiston, Idaho, 73 miles away. Back then there only poor roads going through the mountains between Lewiston and Grangeville. A train ticket would cost $1.25, which was a day’s salary for May’s father. After some discussion and planning, it was decided that May could ride the train classified as a “baby chick” for the price of $.53. A relative would be riding along as he worked for the Railroad Mail delivery system. So, the stamps were put on the back of May’s coat and off she went on an adventure that only a few other children had been able to go on. When May arrived at her grandmother’s home, it was a complete surprise to her. Grandmother.
The then Postmaster General Albert S. Burteson heard about this incident plus inquiries about other parents wanting to mail children, he officially banned postal workers from accepting humans as mail. However, this ban didn’t immediately stop people from sending children by way of post. One six year old child was mailed from her home in Florida to her father’s home in Virginia. This was the longest postal trip of any of the children being mailed.
In August of 1815, a three year old made what is thought to be the last trip of a child being sent through the U.S. Postal Service when her grandparents mailed her 40 miles through Kentucky to visit her sick mother. This story hit the news and Superintendent John Clark of the Cincinnati division of the Railway Mail Service investigated.
Though this appears to be the last successfully mailed child, others still tried to mail their children. In June 1920k, First Assistant Postmaster General John C. Koons two applications to mail children, noting that they couldn’t be classified as “harmless live animals.” According to the Los Angeles Times.
In this day and age when we have so many advantages, isn’t it fun to read about how early 1900 settlers worked through their challenges. If you get a chance, check out the book “Mailing May” by Michael O. Tunnell. This is a fun story and a good history lesson for all of us.