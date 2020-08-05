This is the time of year when there are a lot of family reunions going on. Those reunions are important in order to keep in touch with family, near and far. It brings a family closer together as they gather and visit, play games, eat and share memories. These reunions can be a three or four day affairs and other times just an evening together at a local park.
Years ago families were not as scattered as they are now and they intermingled often. When I was young, years ago, my Grandmother Ricks instigated getting together once a month with family members who lived close by. I had an aunt and uncle whose family traveled a lot as he worked for the government, but the rest of us met faithfully, every month. In today’s world we see families living all over the world and the chance of getting together once a month, let alone once a year, is not very good. Our modern technology helps families keep in touch with each other better than we were able to when I was young. But family reunions are more important now than they would have been back then.
Because of the coronavirus problem we are currently experiencing worldwide, our yearly Boyd and Jean Schwieder family reunion was cancelled. It was originally planned for last Saturday, August 1, 2020. We were going to meet at the ranch and have a fun day of being together and then an evening bar-b-que to finish out the day. Toward the first of July we seriously considered whether it was wise to get together as a group of 60 plus, young and old, and chancing someone or many one’s being exposed to this virus. Our oldest daughter, Jill came up with the idea of doing a “Zoom” gathering on that Saturday evening. (I think that’s referred to as a “virtual” meeting.)
How did that go?
I have never seen rules and regulations for virtual family reunions and knowing our family we wouldn’t adhere to them anyway! Jill sent all of the instructions via email, telling us how to log onto ZOOM and utilize it to visit with family. Thank heavens we have our daughter Janna here with us to help my husband, Boyd and I understand the instructions. One of our granddaughters had a subscription to “Zoom” so we were able to spend more than 40 minutes online. (Boyd and I were somewhat familiar with “Zoom” as that was how we attended church for the months of May and June.)
It took a little longer than we thought it would to get everyone up and going, but then we were able to visit with each individual family. That was so good to be able to talk with them and to see their faces, to find out what they were doing and how they were handling the covid-19 pandemic.
We had a good turnout at our 2020 “ZOOM” enabled virtual reunion held this year. There were over 30 family members who participated in this reunion. No, this wasn’t as good as having the actual reunion where we could hug, and visit one-on-one but it was better than no reunion at all. This doesn’t mean that we won’t have a regular, physical reunion next year if we are able to. But it is certainly an option for when life becomes so hectic. At least we can keep in touch this way.
When our son Doug left our home that evening after our “virtual” reunion, he said, “Please tell everyone this was the easiest reunion I’ve ever attended! There was no cooking to be done, no garbage to gather and dispose of, no groceries to buy!” Yes, this was a good reunion.
Stef, our granddaughter, suggested we do this every quarter and it was agreed unanimously by the attendees. It is certainly a way to keep us in touch with those of the family who live a long distance from us.
Wouldn’t Grandma Ricks have been amazed at this type of a gathering? I wouldn’t trade our monthly gatherings that we had when I was young for anything, but in our busy world today at least we have an option and can keep in touch with those loved one living far away from us. We have so many things to be thankful for. At a time like this we can be thankful for technology and the means of keeping in touch with family. AND being able to see them as we visit with them.