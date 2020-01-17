According to Google, “20/20 vision is a term used to express normal visual acuity (the clarity or sharpness of vision) measured at a distance of 20 feet.”
In farming and ranching, 2020 vision can perhaps help us determine what we need to do in tilling, planting, weeding, irrigating and harvesting. It should help us organize and maybe even plan ahead. Of course all the planning and organizing won’t help determine the weather. Will it be a drought spring/summer/fall or will we have adequate moisture? Will we have too much moisture that causes seed to rot in the muddy soil or grain to sprout in the field before it can be harvested?
Will our calf crop be a good healthy one? We’ve already had one cow abort a calf at about six weeks early. Will that continue or is this one the exception? Will 2020 vision help us to observe the cattle and see a problem before it becomes a problem? How is our shelter for the cows and calves as we continue to have cold and wind and snow? Do we have enough hay and straw to see us through until spring when grass starts to come out of its dormant stage and once again provides food and nourishment for the cattle?
2020 vision can help us watch and plan ahead in case we need more feed for our animals. Do we need to make changes in our farming and ranching endeavors, using more 2020 vision?
Will our garden produce enough to enable me to can any excess and plan for winter meals? Using “2020” might help me in watching for and eliminating weeds and pests from the garden plot. It might give me the ambition to get out to the garden and work in it to not only produce food, but also a spot of beauty in our yard. Of course we have to figure in our own ability to work long hours and spend time doing the necessary jobs so that we can harvest our crops. 2020 can help with that clarification.
How clearly do I visualize the suffering and struggles of others? I think many times I don’t see 2020 when I am in a group. In fact, maybe I become critical instead of helpful as I watch others, and I am a people watcher! I need to clarify my vision here! Is my 2020 vision attuned to needs that don’t meet the eye but does nag at the conscience? Am I using the excuse of “I’m too busy” to keep from helping? It’s often so much easier to ignore what is clearly visible, to walk away or around a situation where assistance is needed rather than to offer help,
Is there any way I can use 2020 clarity of vision in our political situation? As I watch the news do I make snap judgments as to what our people in Washington, D.C., are doing or not doing? Is my vision impaired with misunderstandings? Do I make snap judgments without researching and studying both sides of a debate? Yes, this is definitely an area where there is a need to see clearly.
As I look at the calendar every day to see what I have scheduled, I think it would be a good idea to note the year also, 2020. And in noting those numbers I should recognize the association with vision clarity.
2020 vision will not give us all of the answers to our questions but will help us to be observant and to make better decisions. It isn’t often that we can look at the year’s number and have a daily reminder of things we need to implement in our lives. This is a special year for being able to do that. If 2020 is like that last few years, it will go fast. We need to take advantage of the daily reminder of “2020” to clear up our vision and move forward, even if it’s only 20 feet at a time, to have the “visual acuity or sharpness of vision” needed in all that we do to make this a good year.
So let’s meet each day in 2020 with 2020 clarity of vision in not only eyesight but in all of our activities and adventures.