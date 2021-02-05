We seldom had visitors come to the ranch. When we were first up there in the late 1950s, we didn’t have any means of communication with people in “the valley.” We were 20 miles away from Iona with no phones. I never felt isolated though, and it was rare that we had company. Our neighbors, Rex and Dena Johnson and their four girls, were visitors often as we would get together to take our children down to Hell Creek to swim, or in the evenings for a meal together, and there were the Rockwood’s and occasionally Sharon Rockwood would drive over, or the Winther’s who were close. They were our neighbors.
One time Alan Thompson stopped and knocked at our front door. He drove past our home two or three times a week heading to his ranch. I recognized him and his pickup when I opened the door and invited him in. He gave me a lecture on inviting people into my home that I didn’t know. I did know him, but he must not have known me. He had given us a puppy once that we still had.
Then one day we had company that really overwhelmed me. It was a wash day for me up there. I washed in a wringer washing machine that sat outside the back door of the house on a concrete slab. There was faucet outside the house by the washing machine that I would hook up a hose for hot water to wash with. I heated water via of the wood burning cook stove that had pipes running in and out the stove and the water heater sitting right next to it. The faucet by the washing machine would have hot water coming from the hot water heater. Around the corner on the east side of the house was another faucet for cold water. That was where the little gas-run engine was that I plugged my washing machine into as we didn’t have electricity at the ranch. That morning I was out of clean clothes so I put on a pair of Boyd’s jeans, one of his shirts, and used a rope for a belt. I looked like I belonged on the Beverly Hillbillies TV show. But I wasn’t worried, no one ever came and by the time the men came in for dinner I would have clean jeans and shirt off the line.
Wouldn’t you know it, about 10 o’clock there was knock at the front door. When I opened it there were two older women from our church who had come to visit with me. And they were dressed in nice dresses — this was back when the older women usually wore dresses all of the time! I was embarrassed with the way I was dressed and surprised to have visitors. I knew these women, they were Melvina Reed and Maurine Loertscher from Ammon. They were my visiting teachers from our church, assigned to visit with me once a month. But NEVER had I had visiting teachers drive 20 miles over a dirt road to visit me! What a surprise and what a delight it was to visit with them. They came in and we visited for about a half an hour.
That visit made me feel special, like I was important to them. They both were familiar with the area as their families had land over in the Ozone and Bone area. They were not afraid to drive dirt roads and I honestly think they both looked forward to that trip. They were cheerful and bubbly that morning as we sat and visited. Melvina had grown up in the dry farm area over by Bone, so I wonder if sitting in our kitchen with the wood cook stove and the coal scuttle sitting beside it brought back memories to her. I don’t recall what we talked about, but it was a special day that I will always remember. I didn’t worry about them talking negatively about me or laughing at how I looked when they got back to their car. I think they understood my life at the ranch, the life I lead up there because they too had lived that life.
Both of those women have passed on now, but they are special in my memories. There are times when I still think of that visit.. What a wonderful memory to warm me on a cold day!