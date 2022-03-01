The smell of bread baking has always been one of favorite things. I can remember coming home from school, walking into the house and smelling fresh bread just out of the oven. And Mother always let us have a piece of the warm bread. What a fun and warm memory!
The other day our son, Jon, brought a paper here with an article in it: "Real Bread Week." It is interesting that our daughter, Janna, and I were making bread the morning she found the article. And Real Bread Week just happened to be this past week.
Apparently Real Bread Week was first started in 2010. It is a worldwide celebration of real bread and the individuals who make it. I had never heard of such a thing before I read this article. I thought that bread was bread. It isn’t as if it is something we go out and hunt or fish for! I don’t think it is in danger of being put on the endangered food list. But maybe the people who make bread, especially the homemakers, are becoming almost extinct!
According to this article: “Real bread” is any type of bread that has been made without the use of processing aids or any other additive.
I checked on Google and found the following:
There are only four yeast bread ingredients you really need: flour, yeast, water, and salt. All the other ingredients in a recipe are there to add flavor, nutrition, color, and to change the characteristics of the crumb. Jun 26, 2019
I think the recipe I use would qualify for my homemade bread to be “real bread,” although I do add cooking oil and sugar to the above four ingredients, and I don’t believe either of those would considered a processing aid. I do sometimes use a dough enhancers when I make my bread, but I’m out of it so I didn’t add it this time. That might qualify last week’s bread as “real bread”.
The article suggest that the best way to observe Real Bread Week is by attempting to make your own real bread. I personally began making bread with my mother when I was in high school and starting to get serious with my future husband, Boyd. He mentioned that his wife would have to be able to make bread because his mother did. And I will admit she made wonderful homemade bread!
After we were married homemade rolls and loaves of bread were especially important at the ranch. We would go there either on Sunday night or Monday morning and not return to our valley home until the following Saturday afternoon. The days are warm in the summer and bread purchased at the grocery store would mold quickly. I found if I made hot rolls for our main meal, dinner, which we had at noon, I could also make one loaf of bread for our supper. Any left over from supper could be toasted or made into French toast for the next morning. And no problem with mold. Boyd’s dad, Phil Schwieder, would always ask where the bread was when we sat down to eat. He liked to have a slice of homemade bread in one hand all through a meal, to nibble at between bites of potatoes, meat, and veggies.
When our daughter, Janna, moved in with us a couple of years ago, she expressed a desire to make bread, so we have worked together at it ever since! Our guys like our homemade “real bread” and always want a slice when it comes out of the oven. A hot piece of bread with butter and either jam or honey, a glass of milk and um hum that is a good morning snack!
We usually make seven loaves at a time and that will last us three to four weeks as we are not the heavy bread eaters we were when we lived at the ranch. I rarely put bread on the table with our meals. Our son, Doug, will usually take a loaf of fresh baked bread home with him after he helped with feeding cows and other chores here
I think Janna and I can say that we made “real bread,” and we even grind wheat to add to it which adds nutrition! It has been a fun week discussing “real bread” and how few people make it any more. So this special week should be put on our calendar from now on.