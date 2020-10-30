On Sept. 17, 1787, the U.S. Constitution was signed. As dictated by Article VII, the document would not become binding until it was ratified by nine of the 13 states. On June 21, 1788, New Hampshire became the ninth state to ratify the document, and it was subsequently agreed that government under the U.S. Constitution would begin on March 4, 1789.
Although the Constitution starts with “We the people,” it initially gave men the right to vote, but not women. The women’s suffrage movement began in 1848 with a group of women meeting to discuss women’s rights. This wasn’t something that was changed overnight.
On Nov. 3, 1896, via Senate Joint Resolution 2, by a vote of nearly two to one in favor (12,126 to 6,282), Idaho changed history, long before the 19th Amendment to the U.S. constitution was passed on Aug. 18, 1920. Idaho, and the western states of Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, and Washington, led the country in the effort of women’s suffrage.
These last few months I have heard too many people ask the question: “Why should I vote?” And then they explain: “My vote won’t count anyway. I don’t like one of the candidates and the other one probably doesn’t have a chance.”
Voting is a privilege, an honor, a right and maybe even an obligation that not every country gives its citizens the opportunity to do. We may not agree with the candidates nor with what they stand for, but we do need to vote. Then we will have the right to complain.
Do we become apathetic, showing or feeling no interest, enthusiasm or concern? Do we think we have no power to do anything, therefore we won’t do anything such as vote or attend meetings or even do personal study of people running for offices? Maybe we as a country have become so apathetic and laid back, thus we are willing to let our government, and therefore ourselves, be governed by people who have no business doing such.
We mock candidates, we search their backgrounds for things they did when young to prove that they are not worthy of holding an office and therefore we are saying they are not capable of overcoming weaknesses yes even addictions to become good and honest people to rule over us. We watch as candidates become contentious, arguing over controversial subjects rather than working together to understand each other. In doing this we also become controversial, almost seeming to enjoy public disagreement and bringing these disagreements up whenever in a group.
Our country is in a state of unrest, of disunity, but by not voting we are not going to cure that. We need to get strong men and women involved in the politics and then support them and keep in touch with what they are doing.
Voting doesn’t take much time, but preparation is probably something that needs to be considered before going to vote. This is difficult in this day and age when there is so much negativity on television and other medias about any candidate that is running for an office. However, there are usually articles in newspapers and magazines that give pertinent information, though even that too can be biased.
So why should we vote? Voting is actually having a say in who will be making laws and regulations that will govern us. If we don’t vote do we have the right to criticize those who are voted in? I’m afraid many people are voted in because the “silent minority” decided not to vote. It is a sad time in our country when people feel that their vote doesn’t count!
Because so many women worked hard for the opportunity to vote, we as women should feel proud that we are able to vote and to voice our thoughts on the issues that face this country. We need to be aware of things going on in our communities, in our counties, our states as well as in our own country. We need to hold our heads up high and say, “Yes I voted!” Then when the voting is finished, whether the candidates we voted for won or lost, we need to get behind and support the winners. We need to keep in touch with them, let them know through emails and attending town hall meetings if we disagree with what they are doing and why, and we need to do those things in a civilized manner!
But first WE NEED TO VOTE!