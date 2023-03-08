Bryan Searle

There are a lot of misconceptions about Senate Bill 1081, also known as the Restricted Driver’s License bill.

One of the biggest misconceptions about the bill, which would allow undocumented Idahoans to obtain a restricted driver’s license, is that it is a move to legalize non-citizens in the state.


Bryan Searle, a farmer from Shelley, is president of Idaho Farm Bureau Federation, the state’s largest general farm organization.

