The issue: Annual sowthistle
Annual sowthistle (Sonchus oleraceus) is an erect-growing (up to 4 feet tall) annual that is native to Eurasia. It germinates spring through fall. It is commonly found in field crops, orchards, pastures, yards, gardens, roadsides and disturbed sites.
The stems are hollow between the nodes and exude a milky-white sap when cut. The leaves have short, marginal spines that are not very stiff. The upper leaves do not have petioles and clasp the stem. The roots are shallow, allowing for easy hand removal.
Annual sowthistle is an alternate host to several nematode, aphid and virus pests that are known infest a number of field crops.
Annual sowthistle spreads only by seed. The ¼ to ¾ inch flowers are yellow. The closed flower is urn-shaped. The hairy, white pappus of the seed enhances wind-driven seed distribution.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Feed weed-free hay; keep ditch banks, roadsides, driveways and walking paths free of seed-producing plants.
· Mechanical: Hand pull and hoe plants — destroy any that have flowers on them.
· Cultural: Maintain healthy competition from desirable plants; organic or fabric mulch; mid-summer solarization.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Late-winter or early-spring — pre-emergent herbicides containing flumioxazin, noprapomide, oxadiazon, or oxyfluorfen, and others; post-emergent herbicides containing dicamba, 2,4-D and MCPA—be cautious of using these herbicides near non-target plants or when temperatures are going to be above 85 F within 72 hours of application. Organic burn-down products containing pelargonic acid can be effective on young plants. Be sure the target weed and crop (or landscape) situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Annual sowthistle control efforts must be continual throughout the growing season. Combine different IPM techniques as much as possible for several years. A continual monitoring program is essential.