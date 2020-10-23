The issue: Black henbane
Black henbane (Hyoscyamus niger) is a biennial from Eurasia that was introduced as an ornamental and medicinal plant in the 17th century. It grows up to 6 feet tall.
Black henbane is commonly found in pastures, roadsides, fence rows and waste areas. It produces a persistent litter that makes it difficult for native plants to germinate and grow. All plant parts are poisonous to livestock and humans when ingested, even in small doses.
The alternate leaves are large (2 to 10 inches long), with medium-pinnate lobes and sessile (no petiole). The showy, greenish-yellow flowers have five lobes, are funnel-shaped with purple veins, and appear in the leaf axils along one side of the flower stalk as it uncurls. The seed pods, held in an urn-shaped calyx, open when the seeds are mature.
Black henbane flowers June through August, reproduces only by seed, and one plant may produce up to 500,000 seeds. Seeds may remain viable up to four years in field conditions.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing weeds; always be on the lookout for new weed infestations.
· Mechanical: Wear gloves. Hand-dig small patches before flowering; bag and discard any flowering plant parts; remove roots at least two inches below the crown.
· Cultural: Burn plants with mature fruit to kill the seeds.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Best applied to fall rosettes, or young plants in the spring before blooming; 2,4-D, dicamba, fluroxypyr, picloram (restricted use herbicide), glyphosate, chlorsulfuron or metsulfuron. Be sure the weed and landscape or crop situation are listed on the label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.