The issue: Broadleaf plantain
Broadleaf plantain (Plantago major) is a simple perennial from Eurasia. It invades gardens, rights-of-way, fields, pastures, vacant lots, ditch banks, landfills, construction sites, poorly-maintained lawns, and waste areas.
The thick, large, broadly-oval leaves are shiny, light green, and have prominent, almost-parallel veins. The petiole is nearly as long as the leaf blade. The growing point is at the basal rosette, so mowing does not affect growth.
While the flowers are insignificant, the seed head is a prominent spike that can extend up to 12 inches, with many seed capsules attached for several inches toward the end of the spike. A single plant may produce up to 14,000 seeds.
Broadleaf plantain reproduces mainly by seed, but root fragments may generate new plants. It flowers from June through September. Seeds may remain viable up to 60 years in field conditions.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing plants; clean equipment; use certified weed-free seeds.
· Mechanical: Hand dig or till plants before seed heads develop, removing as much root as possible; dispose of any plants that have seed heads on them.
· Cultural: Irrigate, fertilize and mow lawns properly; natural mulch in flowerbeds 4 – 6 inches deep; weed barrier; solarization.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Pre-emergent containing isoxaben applied in spring; broadleaf herbicides that contain 2,4-D or triclopyr. Triclopyr has good soil activity, so use caution in areas where desirable trees and shrubs may be affected. 2,4-D can volatilize in high temperatures—the amine formulation is less volatile, but don’t apply 2,4-D products during hot summer months. Be sure the target weed and crop or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
These control options are all more effective when combined with the other efforts described.