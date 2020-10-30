The issue: Buffalobur
Buffalobur (Solanum rostratum) is an annual nightshade that is native to the Great Plains. It grows up to 2 feet tall and is commonly found in fallow fields, roadsides, overgrazed pastures, and disturbed areas. Buffalobur provides poor grazing for wildlife and is poisonous to livestock, especially horses and cattle. Buffalobur was originally brought into Idaho in “wild bird” seed.
With deeply-lobed leaves and yellow, one inch flowers, buffalobur can easily be confused with young watermelon plants, until you see the vicious spines on the leaves, stems, and fruits. The leaves have almost white veins. It has a fibrous root systems and is drought tolerant.
Buffalobur blooms throughout the summer, reproduces only by seed, and one plant may produce up to 8,500 seeds. Eliminating seed production is critical to controlling this weedy plant.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing weeds; always be on the lookout for new weed infestations.
· Mechanical: Wear gloves. Cultivation before flowering; hand-dig small patches before flowering; bag and discard any flowering plant parts; remove roots at least two inches below the crown.
· Cultural: Don’t overgraze pastures, manage land to provide good competition from desirable plants.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Apply before blooming — plants treated after bloom may still produce seeds; 2,4-D, dicamba, dicamba, picloram (restricted use herbicide), glyphosate or triclopyr. Be sure the weed and landscape or crop situation are listed on the label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.