The Enemy: Catnip (Nepeta cataria)
Strategy: This is a native plant that inhabits all states in the U.S. except Alaska and Hawaii. It is an aromatic perennial with leaves similar in shape to those of stinging nettle. It is occasionally grown as a crop which is sold for tea or for stuffing cat toys. Note the prominent square stem typical of the mint family. The oval leaves have serrated edges and palmated veins. It grows from a taproot that gives it the stability to grow anywhere but desires moist areas.
Attack: It is a great attractant for bees and butterflies. Small birds such as finches are attracted to it, which helps disseminate the seeds and assist in its invasion to adjacent properties. It seldom becomes a weed but once established, it can take over an area. Most animals will not eat it (except cats), so it spreads quickly. Some people have known to plant it away from their gardens just to keep the felines from the gardens.
Defense: Hand-pulling is quite easy as it is generally found near moist soils. Clipping the seeds off once they have formed after flowering will keep it from spreading away from desired sites. If in a garden or landscape, use a combination of Roundup and 2,4-D. In a pasture or range, products such as Milestone, Opensight or Banvel/Clarity are best. If you think you have this plant, you don’t have to call me just grap the neighbor’s cat and see if he will not leave the area. And if you want to take a nap with the cat, grind up some of the leaves to make a summer tea; it said to be a relaxant.