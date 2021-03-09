The issue: Cheatgrass
Cheatgrass or downy brome (Bromus tectorum) is a winter annual grass from the Mediterranean region that invades rangeland, pastures, rights-of-way and home landscapes. It quickly invades disturbed sites and can grow up to two feet tall.
Cheatgrass has changed the natural fire cycle in western rangelands, giving cheatgrass an ecological advantage over native plants. The sharp seeds stick in the shoes and socks of hikers and the fur of animals. While the seed awns can cause sores in the mouths of grazing animals, the young, early-spring plants are good livestock and wildlife feed.
As a winter annual, cheatgrass takes advantage of fall and winter moisture, using up resources before more desirable plants get going.
Cheatgrass reproduces only by seed which are easily spread by hikers, animals and vehicles. Control efforts must focus on eliminating seed production and spread.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Feed weed-free hay; keep plants on ditch banks from going to seed; remove hitchhiking seeds from clothing and animal fur and dispose in a plastic bag or burn; clean vehicle tires and undercarriages before leaving infested areas.
· Mechanical: Hand dig, disk or plow before seed set; mowing reduces, but does not eliminate seed production.
· Cultural: Graze in early spring before cheatgrass becomes unpalatable to delay seed production; manage pasture and range to promote desirable perennial species; prescribed burns must be planned and implemented with appropriate government agency.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Glyphosate applied to young plants; trifluralin (pre-emergent)—early fall to early spring; fluazifop for agricultural production. Be sure the target weed and crop, or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
None of the control options are effective alone, they need to be combined with the other efforts described.