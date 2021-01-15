The issue: Common tansy (Tanacetum vulgare), a creeping, spreading perennial from Eurasia, was introduced to the U.S. as an ornamental plant and for medicinal purposes.
Common tansy is one of the worst weeds in Idaho that has not yet made Idaho’s noxious weed list. It is found along waterways, roadsides, perennial crop fields, pastures and home gardens. It is easily conveyed through open ditches, but also spreads with the wind and is common on non-irrigated disturbance sites.
Common tansy grows up to six feet tall. The semi-woody stems persistently poke above the snow in the winter. The leaves are fern-like, and very aromatic when crushed. The showy, yellow, button-like flowers are clustered in a flat top at the end of the flower stalks.
Common tansy reproduces by seed and rhizomes. Killing the root and eliminating seed production is essential for control.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing weeds; identify and control new weed infestations; feed weed-free hay; clean farming, recreational, and construction equipment and machinery between fields.
· Mechanical: Hand-pull small patches, removing as much root as possible, wear gloves for protection from the plant oils; mowing before flower production slows spread, but doesn’t kill the plant.
· Cultural: Don’t overgraze pastures; manage land to provide good competition from desirable plants.
· Biological: None known.
· Chemical: Spring application up to early bud stage with metsulfuron or chlorsulfuron for non-crop areas; near ditch banks a wipe-on application of aquatic glyphosate on the top and outside of the ditch bank. Repeated application will be necessary. Be sure the weed and landscape or crop situation are listed on the label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them: Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.