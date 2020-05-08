The issue: Common yarrow
Common yarrow (Achillea millefolium) is a creeping-spreading perennial. The attractive cultivars in our landscapes will crossbreed with native yarrow found in the mountains.
While it makes an attractive flowering landscape plant it spreads aggressively by seed and rhizomes (underground stems), especially into lawns. Rhizomes typically spread 3 to 10 inches in a year. Yarrow seedlings invade best into poorly fertilized areas.
The flower stalks are 12 to 24 inches tall. The flat-topped flower clusters come in a wide range of shades — white, yellow, orange, red, lavender, purple—and bloom from mid-summer to early fall.
Yarrow leaves are fern-like in appearance and grow in dense mats close to the ground.
Common yarrow can become a serious landscape and pasture weed, but not usually in agricultural crop areas. While common yarrow makes a beautiful landscape plant it is important to stop yarrow seed from dropping to the ground and keep the spreading rhizomes in check.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Remove spent flowers and dispose of them before the seeds drop.
· Mechanical: Mowing is not effective. Dig up spreading rhizomes as they grow beyond the boundaries established in your flower beds. Plant removal is possible where rhizomes can be dug up and removed. Repeat for a couple of years.
· Cultural: Manage lawn and pastures for good grass health.
· Biological: No effective biological controls as they would also affect the native yarrow.
· Chemical: Fairly resistant to most herbicides, dicamba combinations are the most effective in lawns — nearby tree and shrub roots may absorb herbicides. Be sure the target weed and crop, or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Remove seed heads, keep rhizomes in check, spray weed-infested lawns and pastures. A long-term monitoring program is essential.
Ron Patterson, University of Idaho Extension Horticulture/Agriculture Educator in Bonneville County. 208-529-1390 rpatterson@uidaho.edu