The issue: Crabgrass
Crabgrass (Digitaria ischaemum or sanguinalis) is a summer annual, germinating from early spring through the growing season. This Eurasian native grows as a low clump, spreading outward, then upward as flower heads are produced.
Coarse crabgrass leaves give a rough appearance to the lawn.
The seed heads branch out from the main flower stem, giving a fingered appearance. Crabgrass only spreads by seed, although stems will root at the nodes. Control efforts must focus on eliminating seed production.
Crabgrass is commonly found in lawns, flower beds, vegetable gardens, orchards, ditch banks, rights-of-way, golf courses, gardens, shrub plantings, waste places, and poorly managed pastures.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Eliminate seed-producing plants; keep ditch banks free of seed-producing plants; feed weed-free hay.
· Mechanical: Hand pull crabgrass from flower, shrub, and vegetable beds. Close mowing is not effective as plants will produce seed very low to the ground.
· Cultural: Manage landscapes, gardens and pastures for good competition—deep and infrequent irrigation; fertilize properly; aerate compacted soil; raise mowing height above three inches; landscape fabric mulch or a three-inch organic mulch in flower beds; soil solarization.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Early spring pre-emergent herbicides in lawns and flower beds is effective—apply by the time forsythia bloom; minimize soil disturbance after pre-emergent is applied. A few post-emergent herbicides work on crabgrass, but do best on small plants. Be cautious when applying herbicides in areas where tree and shrub roots grow. Be sure the target weed and crop, or landscape, situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Crabgrass seeds can remain viable for at least three years—a long-term program is essential. Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.