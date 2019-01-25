The Enemy: Elk thistle (Cirsium foliosum)
Strategy: Also known as meadow thistle or leafy thistle, this is a native perennial thistle to our region. It usually shows up in meadows and pastures at higher elevations where there is a shallow water table or near seeps and springs. It appears to be short but very stalky with no branches off the main stem, some nearly 6 inches in diameter. The webby appearance of the plant is caused by thin hairs on the deeply indented or toothed leaves. It has white to pink flowers. As with most thistles, animals really enjoy the flowers when in full bloom, as why we see the name elk thistle.
Attack: Like most thistles, it is not foraged often by wildlife nor livestock, due to its tight grouping of leaves and stems, the flowers appear to just at the top end of the thick stock. This allows the plant to become abundant in fields as the animals will select the grasses and other forbs and leave the thistle behind to grow. The plant can grow as to make it difficult for animals to graze and recreationists discouraged from walking through the meadows.
Defense: Being a native, I would only attempt to control this plant when it starts to take over a field. Although it is a perennial, it can be effective to control it by digging it up. Of course, this is most effective when you see only one or two plants. Herbicides are most effect. In your tool box, you should have products such as Tordon 22K, Milestone, Opensight, or Prescott. Midsummer or fall applications yield the best results.