Giant knotweed 2

Giant knotweed

 JAN SAMANEK/PHYTOSANITARY ADMINISTRATION, VIA BUGWOOD.ORG

The issue: Giant knotweed

Giant knotweed (polygonum sachalinense) is a semi-woody shrub-like perennial that is native to Asia. It was originally introduced into the U.S. as an ornamental, but it has proven to be an extremely aggressive weed. It invades moist soils in disturbed wetland and riparian areas.


Justin Hatch, University of Idaho Extension agriculture educator in Caribou County, can be reached at 208-547-3205 or JLHatch@uidaho.edu.

