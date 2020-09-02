The issue: Hairy Nightshade
Hairy nightshade (Solanum physalifolium), from South America, is a summer annual that grows up to 2 feet tall, often wider than tall. Being in the same genus as potatoes, tomatoes, peppers and eggplant, it can harbor many of the same pests and diseases as those crops.
The green plants and juice from the berries and can clog harvesting machinery. It is commonly found in orchards, flowerbeds, vegetable gardens, cultivated fields, rights-of-way and any other place the seeds drop.
Cotyledons are lanceolate and the true leaves are egg-shaped with toothed and wavy margins. The plants have hairs on the stems and leaves. The white flowers look much like a potato flower and bloom through the summer. Fruit is berries, borne in clusters. All plant parts are toxic to livestock and humans.
Hairy nightshade spreads by seed and it germinates throughout the summer. A single plant may produce over 16,000 seeds. Fruit may continue to mature after the plant is pulled
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing plants; clean equipment; use weed-free seeds.
· Mechanical: Hand dig plants before fruit develops; dispose of any fruiting plants.
· Cultural: Natural mulch in flowerbeds 4 to 6 inches deep; weed barrier.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Effective herbicides depend in large part on the crop in which the weed is growing. Hairy nightshade is easier to control in grains and alfalfa, but not potato or tomato fields. Be sure the target weed and crop or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Hairy nightshade seeds can remain viable up to 39 years—a long-term program is essential. Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.