This weed may invade your land. Be ready to oppose it.
The Enemy: Henbit (Lamium amplexicaule L.)
Strategy: This winter annual in the mint family has multiply square stems that branch at the base of the plant. It generally only grows to a height of 12 inches if left undisturbed, but likely it will grow to the height of your mower deck. The geraniumlike leaves look like they grasp around the stem. The plant produces pink-to-purple and white two-tipped long flowers that appear from May to July. This weed is found all over the U.S. and invades gardens, agricultural fields and newly seeded lawns. Henbit has a great affinity for shady places such as near buildings or around trees.
Attack: It is widely naturalized in all of North America and elsewhere, where it is often considered to be an invasive weed. However, its edibility and readiness to grow in many climates often means it is permitted to grow when other “weeds” are not. This weed outcompetes desirable vegetation as it germinates in the late fall or early spring, much before desirable species start growing.
Defense: Henbit can be highly competitive in newly seeded areas and thin or dormant turf. Henbit thrives in cool, moist areas. Growing conditions can be made less favorable by lightening the soil or otherwise improving drainage, especially in shady areas. As it is an annual, many herbicides are effective. Mechanical control can be utilized as long as you can tolerate the disturbance to the soil. Products such as Curtail, Opensite or Milestone are great for pastures. In lawns, use Trimec Classic or Foundation (for large turf areas), but be cautious of the damage these products can cause to new seedling grasses.