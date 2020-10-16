The issue:
Henbit (Lamium amplexicaule) is an invasive winter annual in the mint family, from Eurasia that grows to 12 inches tall. Stems are square, and those lying along the ground may root at the nodes.
Henbit is a common lawn weed, but is also found in field crops, along ditch banks, rights-of-way, and other disturbed sites.
Henbit germinates beginning early fall, some in the spring. It usually dies out in the heat of the summer months, but may persist in cooler climates. The small, trumpet-shaped, pink to purple flowers show up in early spring in the axils of the upper leaves.
The leaves are half-round with rounded lobes. Lower leaves have a petiole (leaf stem), while the upper leaves are sessile (no stem) and almost clasping.
Henbit reproduces only by seed so eliminating seed production is key to control. Since the plants flower and produce seeds in early spring, waiting until summer is ineffective.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing weeds; always be on the lookout for new weed infestations.
· Mechanical: Hand-dig small patches before flowering, discard any flowering plant parts, early spring tillage will kill fall-germinated seedlings.
· Cultural: A 3-inch minimum of organic mulch will stop henbit seed germination; a healthy, dense lawn greatly reduces henbit germination.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Best results are in the fall, when the plants are small; pre-emergent herbicides applied in early September, before seed germination are effective; post-emergent broadleaf lawn weed killers containing 2,4-D, dicamba and mecoprop (MCPP) work well on henbit. Be sure the weed and landscape or crop situation are listed on the label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.