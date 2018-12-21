The Enemy: In the spirit of CHRISTmas — holly, that is English holly (Ilex aquifolium). Holly is a perennial evergreen shrub that can grow into large trees. As we all have seen around the holidays, it has wavy and waxy leaves with small spines. This plant comes from woodlands in Europe, East Asia and North Africa; trees are either male or female; both produce flowers. Flowers are small, whitish, inconspicuous, sweetly scented and are pollinated by bees. Bunches of bright red berries, poisonous to us but not birds, are borne on female trees in winter.
Strategy: Birds spread the seed into sensitive bushland. Holly also spreads by suckering and layering and it can form dense thickets. It dominates the tall shrub layer in moist, nutrient-rich sheltered bushlands, creating deep shade in which native species can neither grow nor germinate, changing the environment. It is not found in our area (yet) but does inhabit the coastal regions of Washington and Oregon, and is a serious threat of the Blue Ridge Mountains in our eastern states. It is believed that if not controlled soon, it could replace the dominate evergreen conifer forests in parts of Washington state.
Defense: As holly is a perennial that can develop into a tree, mechanical control is not recommended unless the plants are very young. Treatments with herbicides must be done early in the spring before the waxy coating is formed when temperatures rise. Cut-stump are effective with Roundup, Garlon/Vaslan or Arsenal-type herbicides. This is one beautiful plant than can be distributed everywhere and cause damage to our native ecosystems. Make sure you don’t pick the live plants and plan on planting them onto your properties. It could cost us our way of life.