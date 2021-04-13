The issue: Lupine
Lupines (Lupinus spp.) are native perennials and annuals in the pea family that are typically found in higher elevation forest and rangelands. Lupines have the ability to utilize atmospheric nitrogen and play an important role in improving soil fertility in the native environment. It is important to maintain a balance in native plant communities. The problem comes when land management gives lupines an advantage, or grazing management has livestock on lupine-infested lands at the wrong time.
Not all lupines are poisonous. There are six species that are implicated in “crooked calf disease.” Young plants and seed pods are the most toxic.
Lupine leaves are palmately compound, with 5 to 13 lance-shaped leaflets radiating out from the petiole. The pea-like flowers of native lupines are typically light to dark purple. Ornamental lupines have hues of white, yellow, pink, blue or purple.
Since lupine is a simple perennial it reproduces primarily by seed. Control efforts that focus on reducing seed production will be most successful.
Integrated pest management options:
Prevention: Feed weed-free hay; don’t allow ornamental lupine to infest pastures.
Mechanical: Hand dig or till plants before seed production, making sure to sever below the thickened crown.
Cultural: Provide growing conditions for healthy competition from desirable plants; do not overgraze range and pasture.
Biological: Several native insects feed on lupine.
Chemical: 2,4-D and dicamba — don’t apply if temperatures will reach above 85 F over the next three days; spot treat with glyphosate then reseed; chlorsulfuron or metsulfuron. Be sure the target weed and crop, or landscape situations are listed on the product label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
These control options are all more effective when combined with the other efforts described.