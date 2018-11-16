The Enemy: Matgrass (Nardus stricta)
Strategy: This Idaho-listed noxious weed is a perennial plant native to Europe that has been found only in two central counties in Idaho and one county in Oregon. This slow-growing bunchgrass spreads mostly through mud clinging to the hooves of grazing animals. It grows in tufts of 3 feet in diameter or more and to 18 inches tall. It is coarse textured so animals rarely graze on it. It is generally found in moist-to-fully-saturated mountain meadows. The leaf blade spreads at nearly a right angle to the stem and the stems are tipped with slender spikes that emerge in midsummer and bear all spikelets on one side of the stem. Tufts are tightly rooted and difficult to remove. This plant is unique, as it can till in any direction.
Attack: Once Matgrass becomes established, it slowly pushes desirable species out of the habitat. Like many invaders, animals will choose to not forage on it and can overgraze desirable species, thus promoting the growth of the invaders.
Defense: Removing the plant with a shovel when a few plants are found is key to preventing this noxious weed from becoming a deep threat. In many cases, mechanical control is not economical. When this occurs, Roundup or similar products can be effective. Timing of application should be early spring when the plants are actively growing. Make sure you have a revegetation plan in place when using Roundup. If not, you are just inviting new invaders from coming in. Call your local weed authority for proper identification as this plant can be mistaken for fine-leaved bunchgrasses and tufted sedges.