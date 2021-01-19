The issue: Mayweed chamomile
Mayweed chamomile (Anthemis coluta), from the Mediterranean region, is a summer annual, but late-germinating plants may overwinter to the next spring. Mature plants grow up to 24 inches tall.
Small (about 1 inch), white, daisy-like flowers are borne at the end of branching stems. One plant may produce up to 17,000 seeds. Mayweed is found around waterways, roadsides, pastures, crop fields, and home gardens. It is easily conveyed through open ditches, but also spreads on clothing, livestock and equipment. The Leaves are deeply-lobed with a lacy appearance.
Livestock tend to avoid it as it may cause irritation of the muzzle, resulting in mature, seed-producing plants in pastures. This gives Mayweed a reproductive advantage over desirable pasture plants.
Mayweed reproduces by seed and elimination of seed production is critical for control. Seeds may remain viable for many years in field conditions, so long-term control efforts are essential.
Integrated pest management options:
· Prevention: Keep ditch banks free of seed-producing weeds; identify and control new weed infestations; feed weed-free hay; clean farming, recreational, and construction equipment and machinery between fields.
· Mechanical: Hand-pull small patches; light tillage during warm weather.
· Cultural: Don’t leave livestock on the pasture all summer long; use fencing to allow paddock rest periods.
· Biological: None.
· Chemical: Spring application of dicamba, metsulfuron + chlorsulfuron, bromoxynil, clopyrilid; burn-down products such as pelargonic acid or diquat on seedlings; near ditch banks a wipe-on application of aquatic glyphosate on the top and outside of the ditch bank. Repeated application will be necessary. Be sure the weed and landscape or crop situation are listed on the label. Always read and follow herbicide label directions.
Combine them:
Combine different IPM options over a period of years to help improve the effectiveness of your efforts.